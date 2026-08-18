COAST CAPITAL ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES OF ARIZONA METALS CORP.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Coast Capital Management, LP ("Coast Capital"), announced today that between March 30, 2026 and May 26, 2026, funds managed by it, including Coast Capital Engaged Master Fund, LP ("Coast Capital Engaged Fund"), acquired an aggregate of 6,471,500 common shares ("Common Shares") of Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) ("Arizona Metals") on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Market Purchases").

Prior to the Market Purchases, funds managed by Coast Capital, including Coast Capital Engaged Fund, exercised control over 13,338,050 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.68% of Arizona Metals' 137,756,815 issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Outstanding Shares") as at May 25, 2026, as reported by Arizona Metals in its management information circular dated May 25, 2026.

After giving effect to the Market Purchases, funds managed by Coast Capital, including Coast Capital Engaged Fund, exercise control over 19,809,550 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.38% of the Outstanding Shares. The Market Purchases were made by Coast Capital at an average price of approximately $0.29 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $1,846,100.20.

The Common Shares held by funds managed by Coast Capital, including Coast Capital Engaged Fund, are being held for investment purposes and Coast Capital may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control of the Common Shares and/or take any other such actions with respect to Arizona Metals as Coast Capital may from time to time deem appropriate.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 62-103"). The Market Purchases were not reported previously in accordance with NI 62-103 due to inadvertence. A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by Coast Capital in connection with this press release will be available under Arizona Metals' issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The address of Coast Capital is 99 Hudson Street, 5th Floor, New York, New York, 10013, United States of America.

SOURCE Coast Capital Management, LP

To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact: Jarlyn Chong, Coast Capital Management, LP, [email protected]