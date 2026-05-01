Coast Appliances Launches Going Out of Business Sales - Major Savings Now Available at All 17 Locations and Online.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Coast Appliances has commenced going out of business sales at its 17 locations across Canada and online at coastappliances.ca. Hilco Global, a leading global asset management and disposition firm, is managing these sales following Coast Appliances filing under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) and subsequent court approval to commence the liquidation of the business.

This is an exceptional opportunity for consumers and trade professionals to purchase premium appliances including rarely discounted luxury brands like Wolf, Sub Zero, Thermador and more, at meaningful savings with manufacturers' warranties intact.

Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection. All stores are open and purchases are available for immediate pick up. Coast will continue to provide delivery, hauling and installation services as well as financing options for the duration of the sale.

Sale Details:

Discounts range from 10% to 30% off across the stores; with additional bundle and save opportunities on small and major appliances for a limited time. Deeper discounts are applied to Scratch & Dent, and Open Box appliances.

Discounts valid in all stores and online at coastappliances.ca.

Manufacturers' warranties remain in effect for new and display appliance purchases.

Delivery, hauling, installation and financing options remain available.

Purchases are available for immediate pickup.

All sales are final - no exchanges, refunds or cancellations.

Sales of select store fixtures, furnishings, and equipment will begin soon at all locations.

Find Participating locations HERE.

Coast Appliances' going out of business sale presents a compelling opportunity for contractors, developers, wholesalers, and retail competitors. In-stock inventory from top-tier brands is available at discounted prices and ready for immediate pickup across all store locations. Trade buyers are encouraged to act early to secure the best selection and pricing. Interested bulk buyers should reach out directly using the contact information below.

About Coast Appliances

Established in 1978, Coast Wholesale Appliances Inc. (operating as Coast Appliances) is a leading Canadian distributor of home and kitchen appliances. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company operates showrooms and distribution centers across Canada, offering a wide selection of brands from domestic and international manufacturers. Coast Appliances specializes in serving homeowners, builders, and designers, focusing on providing premium, reliable appliances with a commitment to a seamless customer experience.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions helping clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About the CCAA

On April 17, 2026, the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") granted an Initial Order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") in respect of Coast Appliances and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC") was appointed as the Court-appointed Monitor with enhanced powers to oversee the proceedings. On April 27, 2027, the Court granted an Amended and Restated Initial Order and approved a Liquidation Order, which among other things, approved Hilco Canada Holdings, ULC ("Hilco") as agent to conduct a liquidation sales process for Coast's inventory, furniture, fixtures and equipment. More information on the CCAA proceedings can be found on the Monitor's website at www.pwc.com/ca/coastappliances.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC

Karen A. Bubrowski, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Hilco Global, +1 847-849-2911, [email protected]; INTERESTED BULK BUYERS CONTACT: [email protected]