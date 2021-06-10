Coalition has teamed up with QuickBooks to Offer Leading Cyber Insurance Coverage to Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Coalition , the leading cyber insurance and security company, today announced its relationship with Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), enabling QuickBooks customers to access comprehensive cyber insurance coverage to protect their business. This announcement includes the ability for millions of QuickBooks customers to directly access a streamlined quoting and purchase process for Cyber Insurance through Coalition.

The increased automation of cyber crime, such as phishing campaigns and ransomware attacks, has disproportionately impacted small and midsize organizations that may previously have avoided detection. Cyber insurance claims are among the most frequent insurance claims made by small and medium-sized businesses, and yet a substantial majority remain uninsured. Coalition's relationship with Intuit enables its small business customers to conveniently and affordably access coverage directly through the QuickBooks ecosystem.

"Small businesses are increasingly targeted by cyber crime, and the losses they face can be catastrophic," said Shawn Ram, Head of Insurance for Coalition. "Teaming up with Intuit enables us to bring our leading insurance and security solutions to microbusinesses and make them resilient to cyber threats."

"Together with Coalition, we've created a simple and quick way for QuickBooks customers to purchase and manage their cyber insurance," said Mauricio Comi, Head of Insurance for Intuit Quickbooks. "Cyber threats have quickly become one of the leading risks for our customers, therefore we are developing comprehensive coverage and innovative tools to help QuickBooks small business owners manage their risk."

Coalition's unique product and partner offering combines best-in-class cyber insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help organizations manage cyber threats and protect the value of their entire business. Its cybersecurity tools and partner ecosystem help prevent incidents from happening in the first place, while its comprehensive cyber insurance covers the full breadth of cyber peril, including cyber crime, forensics, bodily injury and property damage, and more, to offer support before, during, and after a crisis.

To learn more about Coalition, visit https://www.coalitioninc.com/ .

To read more about QuickBooks Insurance, visit their blog or website

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Media Contact:

Joel Richardson

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalition