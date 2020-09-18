Co-anchor of NBC News' TODAY, co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and Inspirational Author Hoda Kotb Joins bbcon 2020 Virtual Lineup

"Hoda Kotb brings a brilliant curiosity to her role with TODAY and has faithfully guided viewers through the past six months of the pandemic," said Catherine LaCour, Blackbaud's chief marketing officer. "On and off camera, she highlights important causes and stories of people persevering through great challenges with resilience and creativity, as she's done herself. We cannot wait to hear from Hoda at bbcon 2020 Virtual."

A four-time Emmy winner, Kotb joined Savannah Guthrie as co-anchor of TODAY in 2018. A historical move and a first for the morning show landscape, she also co-hosts the fourth hour of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Kotb has been a Dateline NBC correspondent since 1998 and has earned multiple journalism accolades, including several Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media as well as the 2006 Peabody Award and the 2002 Edward R. Murrow Award.

Kotb is also a New York Times bestselling author of books for all ages including I Really Needed This Today (an instant #1 New York Times- Bestseller), Hoda and Ten Years Later, as well as for her two children's books, I've Loved You Since Forever and You Are My Happy. Her newest release, This Just Speaks To Me, an all-new collection of beloved quotes, will be available on Tuesday, October 13.

She resides in New York City with her fiancé, Joel, and their daughters, Haley and Hope.

Special Musical Performance Added

Blackbaud also announced today that international musician Natasha Bedingfield will perform during the tech conference. Previously recognized by VH1 as one of the 100 Greatest Women in Music, the British singer and songwriter has sold millions of albums worldwide and was recognized with a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance" for Unwritten. Not only a successful musician, Bedingfield also has strong ties to the social good community. She is an ambassador for Global Angels, a nonprofit established by her mother to empower disadvantaged communities around the world, as well as a supporter of Stop the Traffik, The Black-Eyed Peas Foundation, Elton John AIDS Foundation and many more causes.

With its transformation to an online format, bbcon 2020 Virtual has already registered over 23,000 participants. The roster of previously announced mainstage speakers includes actress and humanitarian Amy Poehler, professor and activist Dr. Cornel West, author and researcher Marc Brackett, Ph.D., five-time Olympic veteran Dara Torres and author and founder/CEO of FRDM Justin Dillon.

For information about bbcon 2020 Virtual and to register for the tech conference for a better world happening Oct. 6-8, visit bbconference.com.

