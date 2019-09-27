CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, September 28 to Sunday, September 29, 2019

TORONTO, September 27, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

800 cyclists participate in Ride for Cancer powered by BMO Bank of Montreal

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

LED Roadway Lighting, 115 Chain Lake Drive (finish line celebration)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-800-cyclists-to-participate-in-ride-for-cancer-powered-by-bmo-bank-of-montreal-on-september-28-822491175.html


QUEBEC

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra hold free concert

CITY:

TROIS-RIVIÈRES

LOCATION:

Les Rivières

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cominar-and-i-musici-de-montreal-chamber-orchestra-team-up-for-exclusive-concert-tour-896212662.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Ontario Science Centre's 50th Birthday Community Weekend

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-invites-the-community-to-celebrate-its-50th-birthday-on-september-28-and-29-841661301.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Hockey Hall of Fame Legend Darryl Sittler to make a personal appearance at WINNERS Heartland

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

WINNERS Heartland, 650 Matheson Blvd W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/photo-advisory-hockey-hall-of-fame-legend-darryl-sittler-to-make-a-personal-appearance-at-winners-heartland-on-saturday-september-28th-857615656.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members hold "Shop LCBO" information picket

CITY:

BURLINGTON

LOCATION:

501 Appleby Line

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-hamilton-on-friday-and-burlington-on-saturday-838758350.html


ALBERTA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Opening of Choom-branded cannabis retail store

CITY:

WESTLOCK

LOCATION:

10140-107th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/choom-branded-cannabis-retail-store-licensed-to-open-in-westlock-alberta-839376167.html


SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Ontario Science Centre's 50th Birthday Community Weekend

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-invites-the-community-to-celebrate-its-50th-birthday-on-september-28-and-29-841661301.html


