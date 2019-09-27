CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, September 28 to Sunday, September 29, 2019
Sep 27, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, September 27, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
NOVA SCOTIA
TIME:
14:00
EVENT:
800 cyclists participate in Ride for Cancer powered by BMO Bank of Montreal
CITY:
HALIFAX
LOCATION:
LED Roadway Lighting, 115 Chain Lake Drive (finish line celebration)
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-800-cyclists-to-participate-in-ride-for-cancer-powered-by-bmo-bank-of-montreal-on-september-28-822491175.html
QUEBEC
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra hold free concert
CITY:
TROIS-RIVIÈRES
LOCATION:
Les Rivières
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cominar-and-i-musici-de-montreal-chamber-orchestra-team-up-for-exclusive-concert-tour-896212662.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Ontario Science Centre's 50th Birthday Community Weekend
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-invites-the-community-to-celebrate-its-50th-birthday-on-september-28-and-29-841661301.html
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Hockey Hall of Fame Legend Darryl Sittler to make a personal appearance at WINNERS Heartland
CITY:
MISSISSAUGA
LOCATION:
WINNERS Heartland, 650 Matheson Blvd W
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/photo-advisory-hockey-hall-of-fame-legend-darryl-sittler-to-make-a-personal-appearance-at-winners-heartland-on-saturday-september-28th-857615656.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
OPSEU LCBO members hold "Shop LCBO" information picket
CITY:
BURLINGTON
LOCATION:
501 Appleby Line
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-hamilton-on-friday-and-burlington-on-saturday-838758350.html
ALBERTA
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Opening of Choom-branded cannabis retail store
CITY:
WESTLOCK
LOCATION:
10140-107th Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/choom-branded-cannabis-retail-store-licensed-to-open-in-westlock-alberta-839376167.html
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
ONTARIO
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Ontario Science Centre's 50th Birthday Community Weekend
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-invites-the-community-to-celebrate-its-50th-birthday-on-september-28-and-29-841661301.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
