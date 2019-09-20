CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22, 2019
Sep 20, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, September 20, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Oasis International Marathon de Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Corner Maisonneuve & Saint-Laurent
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-a-rock-n-roll-weekend-at-the-oasis-international-marathon-de-montreal-830825258.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo - Production on Set: Storytelling Through the Lens
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Enercare Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/you-re-invited-to-toronto-s-first-ever-movie-expo-september-20-22-838234190.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play
|
CITY:
|
WHISTLER
|
LOCATION:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play
|
CITY:
|
WHISTLER
|
LOCATION:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
06:50
|
EVENT:
|
Oasis International Marathon de Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-a-rock-n-roll-weekend-at-the-oasis-international-marathon-de-montreal-830825258.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo - Post-Production Magic: Bringing It All Together
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Enercare Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/you-re-invited-to-toronto-s-first-ever-movie-expo-september-20-22-838234190.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
World Religions Conference
|
CITY:
|
WATERLOO
|
LOCATION:
|
Humanities Theatre, University of Waterloo - 200 University Ave W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/university-of-waterloo-set-to-host-world-religions-conference-865446006.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
4ocean Canadian Shoreline Clean-up
|
CITY:
|
RICHMOND
|
LOCATION:
|
Garry Point Park, 12011 Seventh Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/public-invited-to-join-in-4ocean-canadian-shoreline-clean-up-powered-by-air-canada-and-say-bonvoyageplastic-884074166.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play
|
CITY:
|
WHISTLER
|
LOCATION:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play
|
CITY:
|
WHISTLER
|
LOCATION:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article