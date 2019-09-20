CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22, 2019

TORONTO, September 20, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Oasis International Marathon de Montréal

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Corner Maisonneuve & Saint-Laurent

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-a-rock-n-roll-weekend-at-the-oasis-international-marathon-de-montreal-830825258.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo - Production on Set: Storytelling Through the Lens

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Enercare Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/you-re-invited-to-toronto-s-first-ever-movie-expo-september-20-22-838234190.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html


SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

QUEBEC

TIME:

06:50

EVENT:

Oasis International Marathon de Montréal

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-a-rock-n-roll-weekend-at-the-oasis-international-marathon-de-montreal-830825258.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Toronto's first-ever Movie Expo - Post-Production Magic: Bringing It All Together

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Enercare Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/you-re-invited-to-toronto-s-first-ever-movie-expo-september-20-22-838234190.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

World Religions Conference

CITY:

WATERLOO

LOCATION:

Humanities Theatre, University of Waterloo - 200 University Ave W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/university-of-waterloo-set-to-host-world-religions-conference-865446006.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

4ocean Canadian Shoreline Clean-up

CITY:

RICHMOND

LOCATION:

Garry Point Park, 12011 Seventh Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/public-invited-to-join-in-4ocean-canadian-shoreline-clean-up-powered-by-air-canada-and-say-bonvoyageplastic-884074166.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

World premiere of "útszan," a new Canadian Indigenous play

CITY:

WHISTLER

LOCATION:

Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-utszan-maury-young-arts-centre-hosts-the-world-premiere-of-a-new-canadian-indigenous-play-856671227.html


