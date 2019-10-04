CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, October 5 to Sunday, October 6, 2019
Oct 04, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
QUEBEC
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra hold free concert
CITY:
REPENTIGNY
LOCATION:
Galeries Rive Nord
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cominar-and-i-musici-de-montreal-chamber-orchestra-team-up-for-exclusive-concert-tour-896212662.html
TIME:
14:30
EVENT:
Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra hold free concert
CITY:
MONT-ROYAL
LOCATION:
Rockland
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cominar-and-i-musici-de-montreal-chamber-orchestra-team-up-for-exclusive-concert-tour-896212662.html
ONTARIO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
ONTARIO
TIME:
19:30
EVENT:
National Housing Debate
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
Westin Hotel
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-national-housing-debate-to-be-held-in-ottawa-october-6-808549339.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
18:00
EVENT:
Indigo and Chatelaine present: Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer
CITY:
KELOWNA
LOCATION:
Indigo Kelowna
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
