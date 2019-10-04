CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, October 5 to Sunday, October 6, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra hold free concert

CITY:

REPENTIGNY

LOCATION:

Galeries Rive Nord

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cominar-and-i-musici-de-montreal-chamber-orchestra-team-up-for-exclusive-concert-tour-896212662.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Cominar and I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra hold free concert

CITY:

MONT-ROYAL

LOCATION:

Rockland

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/cominar-and-i-musici-de-montreal-chamber-orchestra-team-up-for-exclusive-concert-tour-896212662.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Indigo Barrie Grand Opening Celebration

CITY:

BARRIE

LOCATION:

Indigo Barrie

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Local author Caroline Fernandez and illustrator Shannon O'Toole read and sign copies of their new book, Stop Reading This Book!

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Yonge & Eglington

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


TIME:

18:00

EVENT:

National Housing Debate

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Westin Hotel

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-national-housing-debate-to-be-held-in-ottawa-october-6-808549339.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Ontario Science Centre hosts Director X's multimedia installation Life of the Earth as part of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-hosts-director-x-s-multimedia-installation-life-of-the-earth-as-part-of-nuit-blanche-toronto-2019-831830827.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Tegan and Sara celebrate their new memoir, High School

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Indigo Granville

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Indigo and Chatelaine present: Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

Indigo Mayfair

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Jasmin Kaur discusses and reads from her debut collection of poetry, illustrations and prose, When You Ask Me Where I'm Going

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Indigo Robson

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html


SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

ONTARIO

TIME:

19:30

EVENT:

National Housing Debate

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Westin Hotel

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-national-housing-debate-to-be-held-in-ottawa-october-6-808549339.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

