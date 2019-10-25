CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27, 2019
Oct 25, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
First edition of the Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-LAURENT
|
LOCATION:
|
Saint-Laurent Sports Complex, 2385 boulevard Thimens
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-the-eco-citizens-rendez-vous-on-october-26-take-action-1geste-every-day-for-the-good-of-the-planet--839550968.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigokids Presents: Matthew Holm
|
CITY:
|
RICHMOND HILL
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Hillcrest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
In Conversation: Ken Dryden and Scotty Bowman
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Bay & Bloor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article