CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, October 12 to Sunday, October 13, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Oct 11, 2019, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

ALBERTA

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

ALBERTA

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, October 12 to Sunday, October 13, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Oct 11, 2019, 13:00 ET