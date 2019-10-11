CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, October 12 to Sunday, October 13, 2019
Oct 11, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Gumboot Kids celebrate the launch of their new Nature Mystery series for young readers
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo West Edmonton
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Gumboot Kids celebrate the launch of their new Nature Mystery series for young readers
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Chinook
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
