CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 9, 2019
Jun 07, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Complimentary car washes for Mercedes-Benz drivers at Montreal's newest landmark: "Le Lave-Auto" by Joshua Vides.
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Lave-Auto Laurier, 85 Avenue Laurier Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/mercedes-benz-presents-good-clean-fun-on-laurier-ouest-852561346.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Lisa Lucas and Laurie Stein read and sign copies of their latest book, Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Yonge & Eglinton
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson announces investments for Canada's oceans & coasts on World Oceans Day
|
CITY:
|
WEST VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Pacific Science Enterprise Centre, 4160 Marine Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-will-announce-investments-for-canada-s-oceans-amp-coasts-on-world-oceans-day-892504380.html
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Complimentary car washes for Mercedes-Benz drivers at Montreal's newest landmark: "Le Lave-Auto" by Joshua Vides.
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Lave-Auto Laurier, 85 Avenue Laurier Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/mercedes-benz-presents-good-clean-fun-on-laurier-ouest-852561346.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Catherine McKenzie discusses her new thriller, I'll Never Tell
|
CITY:
|
POINTE-CLAIRE
|
LOCATION:
|
Chapters Pointe-Claire
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article