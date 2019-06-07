CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, June 9, 2019

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Complimentary car washes for Mercedes-Benz drivers at Montreal's newest landmark: "Le Lave-Auto" by Joshua Vides.

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Lave-Auto Laurier, 85 Avenue Laurier Ouest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/mercedes-benz-presents-good-clean-fun-on-laurier-ouest-852561346.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Lisa Lucas and Laurie Stein read and sign copies of their latest book, Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Yonge & Eglinton

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson announces investments for Canada's oceans & coasts on World Oceans Day

CITY:

WEST VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Pacific Science Enterprise Centre, 4160 Marine Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-will-announce-investments-for-canada-s-oceans-amp-coasts-on-world-oceans-day-892504380.html


SUNDAY, JUNE 9

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Complimentary car washes for Mercedes-Benz drivers at Montreal's newest landmark: "Le Lave-Auto" by Joshua Vides.

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Lave-Auto Laurier, 85 Avenue Laurier Ouest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/mercedes-benz-presents-good-clean-fun-on-laurier-ouest-852561346.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Catherine McKenzie discusses her new thriller, I'll Never Tell

CITY:

POINTE-CLAIRE

LOCATION:

Chapters Pointe-Claire

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html


