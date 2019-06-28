CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, June 30, 2019

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Lisa Lucas and Laurie Stein read and sign copies of their latest book, Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Chapters Vega

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html



TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

The Musical Ride Centre, located at 1 Sandridge Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-royal-canadian-mounted-police-presents-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-canadian-sunset-ceremonies-836903603.html





SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Official grand opening celebration of Tweed's Fort Qu'Appelle retail location

CITY:

FORT QU'APPELLE

LOCATION:

241 Broadway Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/meet-your-new-neighbour-tweed-tweed-introduces-the-first-recreational-pot-shop-in-fort-qu-appelle-sk-847061749.html


SUNDAY, JUNE 30

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Kick-off of Canada Day celebrations in Canada's Capital Region

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Major's Hill Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-great-celebrations-to-mark-canada-day-in-canada-s-capital-region-820922447.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

The Musical Ride Centre, located at 1 Sandridge Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-royal-canadian-mounted-police-presents-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-canadian-sunset-ceremonies-836903603.html


SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Official grand opening celebration of Tweed's Fort Qu'Appelle retail location

CITY:

FORT QU'APPELLE

LOCATION:

241 Broadway Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/meet-your-new-neighbour-tweed-tweed-introduces-the-first-recreational-pot-shop-in-fort-qu-appelle-sk-847061749.html


