CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, June 30, 2019
Jun 28, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Lisa Lucas and Laurie Stein read and sign copies of their latest book, Spectacularly Beautiful: A Refugee's Story
|
CITY:
|
MISSISSAUGA
|
LOCATION:
|
Chapters Vega
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
The Musical Ride Centre, located at 1 Sandridge Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-royal-canadian-mounted-police-presents-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-canadian-sunset-ceremonies-836903603.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Official grand opening celebration of Tweed's Fort Qu'Appelle retail location
|
CITY:
|
FORT QU'APPELLE
|
LOCATION:
|
241 Broadway Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/meet-your-new-neighbour-tweed-tweed-introduces-the-first-recreational-pot-shop-in-fort-qu-appelle-sk-847061749.html
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Kick-off of Canada Day celebrations in Canada's Capital Region
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Major's Hill Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-great-celebrations-to-mark-canada-day-in-canada-s-capital-region-820922447.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presents the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Sunset Ceremonies
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
The Musical Ride Centre, located at 1 Sandridge Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-royal-canadian-mounted-police-presents-the-30th-anniversary-of-the-canadian-sunset-ceremonies-836903603.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Official grand opening celebration of Tweed's Fort Qu'Appelle retail location
|
CITY:
|
FORT QU'APPELLE
|
LOCATION:
|
241 Broadway Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/meet-your-new-neighbour-tweed-tweed-introduces-the-first-recreational-pot-shop-in-fort-qu-appelle-sk-847061749.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article