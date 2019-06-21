CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, June 23, 2019
Jun 21, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
13:50
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada commemorates Rear-Admiral Walter Hose, of Windsor, among its Hometown Heroes
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
Heavenly Rest Cemetery, 5005 Howard Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-commemorates-rear-admiral-walter-hose-of-windsor-among-its-hometown-heroes-869717024.html
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Members of the media are invited to the Skittles Hall of Rainbows to witness vow renewals and celebrate the human right to love, joy and happiness for all
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Skittles Hall of Rainbows, 501 Church St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/skittles-canada-keeps-pride-2019-celebration-going-by-opening-the-skittles-hall-of-rainbows-to-the-public-for-vow-renewals-861049159.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Spotlight on Women in Science: Reaching for the Stars – Panel discussion
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-demonstrates-career-opportunities-in-the-space-industry-through-spotlight-on-women-in-science-reaching-for-the-stars-806916758.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
07:30
|
EVENT:
|
Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
East Mall; west of UBC Thunderbird Arena
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-photo-op-the-scotiabank-vancouver-half-marathon-and-5k-take-place-this-sunday-831743474.html
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
Scotiabank Vancouver 5k
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Lagoon Drive; near The Fish House in Stanley Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-photo-op-the-scotiabank-vancouver-half-marathon-and-5k-take-place-this-sunday-831743474.html
