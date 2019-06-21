CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, June 23, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 21, 2019, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

ONTARIO

TIME:

13:50

EVENT:

The Government of Canada commemorates Rear-Admiral Walter Hose, of Windsor, among its Hometown Heroes

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

Heavenly Rest Cemetery, 5005 Howard Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-commemorates-rear-admiral-walter-hose-of-windsor-among-its-hometown-heroes-869717024.html


SUNDAY, JUNE 23

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Members of the media are invited to the Skittles Hall of Rainbows to witness vow renewals and celebrate the human right to love, joy and happiness for all

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Skittles Hall of Rainbows, 501 Church St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/skittles-canada-keeps-pride-2019-celebration-going-by-opening-the-skittles-hall-of-rainbows-to-the-public-for-vow-renewals-861049159.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Spotlight on Women in Science: Reaching for the Stars – Panel discussion

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-demonstrates-career-opportunities-in-the-space-industry-through-spotlight-on-women-in-science-reaching-for-the-stars-806916758.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

East Mall; west of UBC Thunderbird Arena

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-photo-op-the-scotiabank-vancouver-half-marathon-and-5k-take-place-this-sunday-831743474.html


TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Scotiabank Vancouver 5k

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Lagoon Drive; near The Fish House in Stanley Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-photo-op-the-scotiabank-vancouver-half-marathon-and-5k-take-place-this-sunday-831743474.html


SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 22 to Sunday, June 23, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jun 21, 2019, 13:00 ET