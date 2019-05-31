CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 2, 2019
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Media invitation - Three innovative and highly promising breast cancer research projects
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
CQDM office, 740 Notre-Dame Street West, Suite 1400
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-three-innovative-and-highly-promising-breast-cancer-research-projects-801908087.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
World-renowned 3D artist creates his first-ever Toronto masterpiece celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall), 220 Yonge Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/one-king-to-rule-the-mall--836621790.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Healthy Planet Milton - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony
|
CITY:
|
MILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Healthy Planet, Milton Crossroads, 1250 Steeles Ave E, e3
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-milton-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-june-1st-10-00-am-at-milton-crossroads-featuring-councillor-john-challinor-ii-lifestyle-influencers-ayla-krasa-amp-veronique-lada-863735171.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP Mona Fortier makes an important announcement regarding women's economic security in Ottawa
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families, 352 Crete Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-mona-fortier-will-make-an-important-announcement-regarding-women-s-economic-security-in-ottawa-840041467.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Healthy Planet Ajax - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony
|
CITY:
|
AJAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Healthy Planet, 280 Kingston Rd E., Unit E4
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-ajax-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-june-1st-2-00-pm-at-280-kingston-rd-featuring-councillor-ashmeed-khan-lifestyle-influencers-marissa-liana-amp-cherrie-patterson-847797941.html
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
World-renowned 3D artist creates his first-ever Toronto masterpiece celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall), 220 Yonge Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/one-king-to-rule-the-mall--836621790.html
