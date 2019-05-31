CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 2, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

May 31, 2019, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Media invitation - Three innovative and highly promising breast cancer research projects

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

CQDM office, 740 Notre-Dame Street West, Suite 1400

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-three-innovative-and-highly-promising-breast-cancer-research-projects-801908087.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

World-renowned 3D artist creates his first-ever Toronto masterpiece celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall), 220 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/one-king-to-rule-the-mall--836621790.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Healthy Planet Milton - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony

CITY:

MILTON

LOCATION:

Healthy Planet, Milton Crossroads, 1250 Steeles Ave E, e3

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-milton-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-june-1st-10-00-am-at-milton-crossroads-featuring-councillor-john-challinor-ii-lifestyle-influencers-ayla-krasa-amp-veronique-lada-863735171.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

MP Mona Fortier makes an important announcement regarding women's economic security in Ottawa

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families, 352 Crete Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-mona-fortier-will-make-an-important-announcement-regarding-women-s-economic-security-in-ottawa-840041467.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Healthy Planet Ajax - Grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony

CITY:

AJAX

LOCATION:

Healthy Planet, 280 Kingston Rd E., Unit E4

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-healthy-planet-ajax-grand-opening-amp-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-june-1st-2-00-pm-at-280-kingston-rd-featuring-councillor-ashmeed-khan-lifestyle-influencers-marissa-liana-amp-cherrie-patterson-847797941.html


SUNDAY, JUNE 2

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

World-renowned 3D artist creates his first-ever Toronto masterpiece celebrating Godzilla: King of the Monsters

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall), 220 Yonge Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/one-king-to-rule-the-mall--836621790.html


SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 2, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

May 31, 2019, 13:00 ET