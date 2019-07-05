CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 7, 2019

TORONTO, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, JULY 6

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister O'Regan attends Miawpukek First Nation Annual Powwow

CITY:

CONNE RIVER

LOCATION:

Conne River Reserve, 50 Miawpukek Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-attend-miawpukek-first-nation-annual-powwow-880410300.html


QUEBEC

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

The 15th edition of Week-ends du monde

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-879526833.html


ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Ishta Mercurio reads and signs copies of her latest book, Small World

CITY:

SCARBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Chapters Scarborough

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


ALBERTA

TIME:

07:00

EVENT:

CF Chinook Centre's 59th annual Stampede Breakfast

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

CF Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail SW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/come-one-come-y-all-cf-chinook-centre-hosts-calgary-s-largest-stampede-pancake-breakfast-804578432.html


BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Scott Magoon reads and signs copies of Linus The Little Yellow Pencil

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Indigo Robson

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Eve Lazarus signs her bestselling true crime novels

CITY:

LANGLEY

LOCATION:

Indigo Langley

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


SUNDAY, JULY 7

QUEBEC

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

The 15th edition of Week-ends du monde

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-879526833.html


ONTARIO

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Bob Joseph signs copies of 21 Things You Might Not Know About the Indian Act: Helping Canadians Make Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples a Reality

CITY:

LANGLEY

LOCATION:

Indigo Langley

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


