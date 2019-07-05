CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 7, 2019
Jul 05, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, JULY 6
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Minister O'Regan attends Miawpukek First Nation Annual Powwow
CITY:
CONNE RIVER
LOCATION:
Conne River Reserve, 50 Miawpukek Drive
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-o-regan-to-attend-miawpukek-first-nation-annual-powwow-880410300.html
QUEBEC
TIME:
14:00
EVENT:
The 15th edition of Week-ends du monde
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-879526833.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Indigo X stackt
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
Ishta Mercurio reads and signs copies of her latest book, Small World
CITY:
SCARBOROUGH
LOCATION:
Chapters Scarborough
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
ALBERTA
TIME:
07:00
EVENT:
CF Chinook Centre's 59th annual Stampede Breakfast
CITY:
CALGARY
LOCATION:
CF Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail SW
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/come-one-come-y-all-cf-chinook-centre-hosts-calgary-s-largest-stampede-pancake-breakfast-804578432.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
Scott Magoon reads and signs copies of Linus The Little Yellow Pencil
CITY:
VANCOUVER
LOCATION:
Indigo Robson
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
TIME:
12:00
EVENT:
Eve Lazarus signs her bestselling true crime novels
CITY:
LANGLEY
LOCATION:
Indigo Langley
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
SUNDAY, JULY 7
QUEBEC
TIME:
14:00
EVENT:
The 15th edition of Week-ends du monde
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-879526833.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Indigo X stackt
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Bob Joseph signs copies of 21 Things You Might Not Know About the Indian Act: Helping Canadians Make Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples a Reality
CITY:
LANGLEY
LOCATION:
Indigo Langley
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
