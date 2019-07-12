CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 14, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jul 12, 2019, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, JULY 13

QUEBEC

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

The 15th Edition of Week-ends du monde

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-806513857.html


ONTARIO

SUNDAY, JULY 14

QUEBEC

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

The 15th Edition of Week-ends du monde

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-806513857.html


ONTARIO

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 14, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Jul 12, 2019, 13:00 ET