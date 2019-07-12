CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 14, 2019
Jul 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, JULY 13
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
The 15th Edition of Week-ends du monde
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-806513857.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
SUNDAY, JULY 14
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
The 15th Edition of Week-ends du monde
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Île Sainte-Hélène, Parc Jean-Drapeau
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-the-15th-edition-of-week-ends-du-monde-806513857.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Guinness World Records™ title attempt for longest calzone
|
CITY:
|
VAUGHAN
|
LOCATION:
|
Revel Park, Highway 7 and 400 (Formerly, Interchange Park)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/guinness-world-records-tm-title-attempt-for-longest-calzone-at-vaughan-pizza-fest-at-revel-park-892120965.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
