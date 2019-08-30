CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 31 to Sunday, September 1, 2019

TORONTO, August 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:00

EVENT:

Sai Dham Food Bank's 5th Annual Walk for Hunger

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

Erindale Park (Section C), 1695 Dundas St W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/sai-dham-food-bank-announces-5th-annual-walk-for-hunger-to-take-place-on-saturday-august-31-2019-in-erindale-park-802455817.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-20th-annual-toronto-international-buskerfest-for-epilepsy-woodbine-park-labour-day-weekend-august-30-september-2-2019-877468449.html


SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-20th-annual-toronto-international-buskerfest-for-epilepsy-woodbine-park-labour-day-weekend-august-30-september-2-2019-877468449.html


TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html


