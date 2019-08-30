CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 31 to Sunday, September 1, 2019
Aug 30, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, August 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
ONTARIO
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
20th Annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Woodbine Park in The Beach (1695 Queen St. E) on Stage #4
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-opportunity-20th-annual-toronto-international-buskerfest-for-epilepsy-woodbine-park-labour-day-weekend-august-30-september-2-2019-877468449.html
|
TIME:
|
21:00
|
EVENT:
|
Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article