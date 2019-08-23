CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, August 25, 2019
Aug 23, 2019, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, August 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
ONTARIO
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Indigo X stackt
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
URL:
ALBERTA
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Anna Priemaza celebrates the launch of her latest novel, Fan the Fame
CITY:
EDMONTON
LOCATION:
Indigo West Edmonton Mall
URL:
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
15:00
EVENT:
Minister Wilkinson speaks at Lions Gate Marina's Customer Appreciation Day to highlight eco-certification achievement
CITY:
NORTH VANCOUVER
LOCATION:
Lions Gate Marina, 60 Senator Rd
URL:
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
ONTARIO
TIME:
09:00
EVENT:
IndigoKids Presents: Monkeying Around with Music!
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
Chapters Kanata
URL:
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Indigo X stackt
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
URL:
