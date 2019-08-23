CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, August 25, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 23, 2019, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, August 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

ONTARIO

ALBERTA

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson speaks at Lions Gate Marina's Customer Appreciation Day to highlight eco-certification achievement

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Lions Gate Marina, 60 Senator Rd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-speak-at-lions-gate-marina-s-customer-appreciation-day-to-highlight-eco-certification-achievement-811928311.html

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

ONTARIO

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, August 25, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 23, 2019, 13:00 ET