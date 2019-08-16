CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 18, 2019

|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Indigo X stackt
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Ontario Science Centre hosts a weekend-long Rockets, Robots & Rovers event
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-revs-up-for-the-latest-in-space-exploration-technologies-with-rockets-robots-amp-rovers-873402555.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Governor General takes part in rededication of Kandahar Cenotaph
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Afghanistan Memorial Hall at National Defence Headquarters (Carling)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-governor-general-to-take-part-in-rededication-of-kandahar-cenotaph-834294034.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Join author and illustrator Sabrina Scott for a tarot card reading as she signs copies of her book, Witchbody
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Pop Up at Stackt, 2-101 28 Bathurst Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html
|
|
|
TIME:
|
13:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Pablo Rodriguez attends the Pan American Food & Music Festival
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Yonge-Dundas Square
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html
|
|
Share this article