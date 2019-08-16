CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 18, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 16, 2019, 13:00 ET

TORONTO, August 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Ontario Science Centre hosts a weekend-long Rockets, Robots & Rovers event

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-revs-up-for-the-latest-in-space-exploration-technologies-with-rockets-robots-amp-rovers-873402555.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The Governor General takes part in rededication of Kandahar Cenotaph

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Afghanistan Memorial Hall at National Defence Headquarters (Carling)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-governor-general-to-take-part-in-rededication-of-kandahar-cenotaph-834294034.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Join author and illustrator Sabrina Scott for a tarot card reading as she signs copies of her book, Witchbody

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Indigo Pop Up at Stackt, 2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html


TIME:

13:15

EVENT:

Minister Pablo Rodriguez attends the Pan American Food & Music Festival

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Yonge-Dundas Square

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-shining-the-spotlight-on-community-and-creators-in-the-gta-889756846.html


SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

IndigoKids Presents: Out of This World with Mad Science

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Indigo Pinecrest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

2019 AMO Conference

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre and Westin

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/municipal-leaders-heading-to-ottawa-for-2019-amo-conference-812114479.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The Ontario Science Centre hosts a weekend-long Rockets, Robots & Rovers event

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-revs-up-for-the-latest-in-space-exploration-technologies-with-rockets-robots-amp-rovers-873402555.html


SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Weekend Calendar from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 18, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 16, 2019, 13:00 ET