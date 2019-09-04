CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

An important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

CITY:

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY

LOCATION:

Mokami Status of Women Council, 43 Grenfell Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-women-and-gender-equality-canada-856112776.html

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Jordan makes an important announcement about improvements on Highway 103 in Bridgewater

CITY:

BRIDGEWATER

LOCATION:

Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre, 135 N Park St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-jordan-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-improvements-on-highway-103-in-bridgewater-885431363.html

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister MacAulay makes important announcement regarding Operational Stress Injury (OSI) services for Veterans

CITY:

STRATFORD

LOCATION:

Stratford Town Hall, Southport Room, 234 Shakespeare Dr

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-operational-stress-injury-osi-services-for-veterans-864113431.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Rodriguez makes an announcement about the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, 84 Sainte-Catherine Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-make-an-announcement-about-the-theatre-du-nouveau-monde-863402572.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Woodbine Beach Bathing Station, Woodbine Beach, 1675 Lakeshore Boulevard East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-toronto-835058111.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces Government of Canada support for conservation efforts

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Canada Square, 235 Queens Quay West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-government-of-canada-support-for-conservation-efforts-832757852.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Monsef makes an announcement

CITY:

PETERBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Peterborough Police Service Headquarters, 500 Water Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-monsef-to-make-an-announcement-897414741.html


TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

CF Polo Park celebrates 60th anniversary with vintage photo installation

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

CF Polo Park, Centre Court, 1485 Portage Ave #66Q

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cf-polo-park-celebrates-60th-anniversary-with-vintage-photo-installation-871831115.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale makes an announcement

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Ministers' Regional Office, 2103, 11th Avenue, 12th floor, Suite 1200

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-an-announcement-867423746.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

SASKATOON

LOCATION:

Gordie Howe Sports Centre, Main Hall, Special Events Room, 1525 Avenue P South

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-saskatoon-880797737.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson makes Nature Fund announcement

CITY:

SASKATOON

LOCATION:

Wright Construction Riverfront Stage (Amphitheatre #2), Riverlanding – West of Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-nature-fund-announcement-in-saskatoon-848796897.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde delivers an Opening Address to delegates at Assembly of First Nations' first National Cannabis Summit

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Westin Bayshore Hotel, 1601 Bayshore Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-assembly-of-first-nations-to-convene-its-first-ever-national-cannabis-summit-890783152.html

