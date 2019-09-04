CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
An important announcement to prevent and address gender-based violence in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
|
CITY:
|
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Mokami Status of Women Council, 43 Grenfell Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-women-and-gender-equality-canada-856112776.html
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Jordan makes an important announcement about improvements on Highway 103 in Bridgewater
|
CITY:
|
BRIDGEWATER
|
LOCATION:
|
Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre, 135 N Park St
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-jordan-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-improvements-on-highway-103-in-bridgewater-885431363.html
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister MacAulay makes important announcement regarding Operational Stress Injury (OSI) services for Veterans
|
CITY:
|
STRATFORD
|
LOCATION:
|
Stratford Town Hall, Southport Room, 234 Shakespeare Dr
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-macaulay-to-make-important-announcement-regarding-operational-stress-injury-osi-services-for-veterans-864113431.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Rodriguez makes an announcement about the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, 84 Sainte-Catherine Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-rodriguez-to-make-an-announcement-about-the-theatre-du-nouveau-monde-863402572.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Woodbine Beach Bathing Station, Woodbine Beach, 1675 Lakeshore Boulevard East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-toronto-835058111.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna announces Government of Canada support for conservation efforts
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Canada Square, 235 Queens Quay West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-government-of-canada-support-for-conservation-efforts-832757852.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Monsef makes an announcement
|
CITY:
|
PETERBOROUGH
|
LOCATION:
|
Peterborough Police Service Headquarters, 500 Water Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-monsef-to-make-an-announcement-897414741.html
|
TIME:
|
21:00
|
EVENT:
|
Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html
MANITOBA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
CF Polo Park celebrates 60th anniversary with vintage photo installation
|
CITY:
|
WINNIPEG
|
LOCATION:
|
CF Polo Park, Centre Court, 1485 Portage Ave #66Q
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cf-polo-park-celebrates-60th-anniversary-with-vintage-photo-installation-871831115.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale makes an announcement
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ministers' Regional Office, 2103, 11th Avenue, 12th floor, Suite 1200
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-an-announcement-867423746.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
SASKATOON
|
LOCATION:
|
Gordie Howe Sports Centre, Main Hall, Special Events Room, 1525 Avenue P South
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-saskatoon-880797737.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson makes Nature Fund announcement
|
CITY:
|
SASKATOON
|
LOCATION:
|
Wright Construction Riverfront Stage (Amphitheatre #2), Riverlanding – West of Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-nature-fund-announcement-in-saskatoon-848796897.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde delivers an Opening Address to delegates at Assembly of First Nations' first National Cannabis Summit
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Westin Bayshore Hotel, 1601 Bayshore Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-assembly-of-first-nations-to-convene-its-first-ever-national-cannabis-summit-890783152.html
