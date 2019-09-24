CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

QUEBEC

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference - Announcement of a post-2019 flood recognition event

CITY:

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO

LOCATION:

Borough Hall, 13665, boulevard de Pierrefonds

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-announcement-of-a-post-2019-flood-recognition-event-807212130.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

The Canadian Mental Health Association's 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mental-health-community-gathers-in-toronto-for-4th-annual-mental-health-for-all-conference-880413922.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

WSIB announces 2020 premium rates at its AGM

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, Room 206

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-wsib-to-announce-2020-premium-rates-at-its-agm-on-september-25-818308558.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Centennial College welcomes donated Ornge Sikorsky helicopter at Downsview Campus

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Aircraft Hangar B, Centennial College Downsview Campus, 65 Carl Hall Road, North York (Sheppard Ave west of Allen Rd.)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-centennial-college-welcomes-donated-ornge-sikorsky-helicopter-at-downsview-campus-874001734.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Canada Energy Regulator to hold oral hearing on NGTL application to change pipeline tariff

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Canada Energy Regulator Hearing Room (2nd Floor), 517 Tenth Ave SW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-energy-regulator-to-hold-oral-hearing-on-ngtl-application-to-change-pipeline-tariff-866988941.html

