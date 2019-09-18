CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Annual meeting of shareholders of Alimentation Couche-Tard

CITY:

LAVAL

LOCATION:

Sheraton Laval Hotel (Laval 1 Room), 2440, Autoroute des Laurentides

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-of-alimentation-couche-tard-842988496.html


TIME:

15:40

EVENT:

The Governor General visits Maison Alphonse-Desjardins

CITY:

LÉVIS

LOCATION:

Maison Alphonse-Desjardins

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-visit-levis-quebec-852916555.html


TIME:

16:10

EVENT:

The Governor General visits the Régiment de la Chaudière Museum

CITY:

LÉVIS

LOCATION:

The Régiment de la Chaudière Museum

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-visit-levis-quebec-852916555.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

CIVIX and Elections Canada join forces for Student Vote Canada 2019

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Connaught Public School, 1149 Gladstone Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-civix-and-elections-canada-join-forces-for-student-vote-canada-2019-859925472.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members hold "Shop LCBO" information picket

CITY:

ANCASTER

LOCATION:

Outside the LCBO store at 1191 Wilson St. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-ancaster-tomorrow-876398264.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn addresses province wide community-based campaign to stop the Ford Conservative Government Cuts

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

Caesars Windsor, Augustus Rooms 1 and 2, 377 Riverside Drive East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-ontario-president-fred-hahn-in-windsor-to-address-province-wide-community-based-campaign-to-stop-the-ford-conservative-government-cuts-808515233.html

