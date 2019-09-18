CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Sep 18, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Annual meeting of shareholders of Alimentation Couche-Tard
|
CITY:
|
LAVAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Sheraton Laval Hotel (Laval 1 Room), 2440, Autoroute des Laurentides
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-of-alimentation-couche-tard-842988496.html
|
TIME:
|
15:40
|
EVENT:
|
The Governor General visits Maison Alphonse-Desjardins
|
CITY:
|
LÉVIS
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison Alphonse-Desjardins
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-visit-levis-quebec-852916555.html
|
TIME:
|
16:10
|
EVENT:
|
The Governor General visits the Régiment de la Chaudière Museum
|
CITY:
|
LÉVIS
|
LOCATION:
|
The Régiment de la Chaudière Museum
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-visit-levis-quebec-852916555.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
CIVIX and Elections Canada join forces for Student Vote Canada 2019
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Connaught Public School, 1149 Gladstone Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-civix-and-elections-canada-join-forces-for-student-vote-canada-2019-859925472.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members hold "Shop LCBO" information picket
|
CITY:
|
ANCASTER
|
LOCATION:
|
Outside the LCBO store at 1191 Wilson St. W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-ancaster-tomorrow-876398264.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn addresses province wide community-based campaign to stop the Ford Conservative Government Cuts
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
Caesars Windsor, Augustus Rooms 1 and 2, 377 Riverside Drive East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cupe-ontario-president-fred-hahn-in-windsor-to-address-province-wide-community-based-campaign-to-stop-the-ford-conservative-government-cuts-808515233.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article