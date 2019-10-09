CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Oct 09, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
07:45
|
EVENT:
|
The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Convention Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Invitation to the media – The exhibition COZIC: Over to You. From 1967 to Now
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion, Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, 179, Grande Allée Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-the-medias-the-exhibition-cozic-over-to-you-from-1967-to-now-is-sure-to-charm-you-880498398.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members hold "Shop LCBO" information picket
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
3165 Howard Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-picket-in-windsor-wednesday-803917709.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article