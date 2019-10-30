CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Oct 30, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press visit of the fall exhibitions at the MAC
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
AT THE MAC, 185 SAINTE-CATHERINE WEST
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-press-visit-of-the-fall-exhibitions-at-the-mac-832154715.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
CMAfuture morning event
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
The Globe and Mail Centre, 351 King Street East, 17th Floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-leading-experts-to-provide-perspectives-on-the-future-of-marketing-814718205.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Mayor Jim Watson and Sam Mizrahi commence official ribbon cutting ceremony for 1451 Wellington
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
1451 Wellington Street W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mayor-jim-watson-and-sam-mizrahi-to-commence-official-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-for-1451-wellington-851615719.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
TSB holds a news conference to release its investigation report on the December 2017 fatal helicopter accident near Tweed, Ontario
|
CITY:
|
RICHMOND HILL
|
LOCATION:
|
TSB Regional Office, 23 East Wilmot Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tsb-will-hold-a-news-conference-to-release-its-investigation-report-on-the-december-2017-fatal-helicopter-accident-near-tweed-ontario-812061993.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Belleville on Wednesday
|
CITY:
|
BELLEVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
190A Bell Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-belleville-on-wednesday-825941599.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Belleville on Wednesday
|
CITY:
|
BELLEVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
400 Dundas St. E
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-belleville-on-wednesday-825941599.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
07:30
|
EVENT:
|
WestJet makes special Dreamliner announcement
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Hotel Fairmont Palliser (The Oak Room), 133 9 Ave SW
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-westjet-to-make-special-dreamliner-announcement-804416378.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
20:00
|
EVENT:
|
Spill the Tea drag event featuring Nina Bo'nina Brown
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
The Junction Public House, 1138 Davie Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/youthco-and-max-bring-innovative-spill-the-tea-campaign-to-vancouver-804432916.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
