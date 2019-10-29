CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Press visit of the fall exhibitions at the MAC

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

AT THE MAC, 185 SAINTE-CATHERINE WEST

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-press-visit-of-the-fall-exhibitions-at-the-mac-832154715.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

CMAfuture morning event

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Globe and Mail Centre, 351 King Street East, 17th Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-leading-experts-to-provide-perspectives-on-the-future-of-marketing-814718205.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Mayor Jim Watson and Sam Mizrahi commence official ribbon cutting ceremony for 1451 Wellington

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

1451 Wellington Street W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mayor-jim-watson-and-sam-mizrahi-to-commence-official-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-for-1451-wellington-851615719.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

TSB holds a news conference to release its investigation report on the December 2017 fatal helicopter accident near Tweed, Ontario

CITY:

RICHMOND HILL

LOCATION:

TSB Regional Office, 23 East Wilmot Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tsb-will-hold-a-news-conference-to-release-its-investigation-report-on-the-december-2017-fatal-helicopter-accident-near-tweed-ontario-812061993.html

 

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Belleville on Wednesday

CITY:

BELLEVILLE

LOCATION:

190A Bell Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-belleville-on-wednesday-825941599.html

 

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information pickets in Belleville on Wednesday

CITY:

BELLEVILLE

LOCATION:

400 Dundas St. E

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opseu-lcbo-members-to-hold-shop-lcbo-information-pickets-in-belleville-on-wednesday-825941599.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

WestJet makes special Dreamliner announcement

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Hotel Fairmont Palliser (The Oak Room), 133 9 Ave SW

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-westjet-to-make-special-dreamliner-announcement-804416378.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

20:00

EVENT:

Spill the Tea drag event featuring Nina Bo'nina Brown

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

The Junction Public House, 1138 Davie Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/youthco-and-max-bring-innovative-spill-the-tea-campaign-to-vancouver-804432916.html

