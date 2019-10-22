CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

QUEBEC

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Come meet the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpot winners

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Loto-Québec head office, 500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-the-media-32-000-000-and-2-500-000-big-wins-in-quebec-over-the-weekend-come-meet-the-lotto-max-and-lotto-6-49-jackpot-winners--829203604.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister holds a media availability

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-october-23-2019-846612576.html

