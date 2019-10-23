CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Oct 23, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Come meet the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpot winners
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Loto-Québec head office, 500 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-the-media-32-000-000-and-2-500-000-big-wins-in-quebec-over-the-weekend-come-meet-the-lotto-max-and-lotto-6-49-jackpot-winners--829203604.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister holds a media availability
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-october-23-2019-846612576.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article