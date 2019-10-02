CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
QUEBEC
TIME:
09:15
EVENT:
Cooperathon kick-off with Guy Cormier and Chris Hadfield
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
Montreal's Olympic Stadium
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-desjardins-invites-media-representatives-to-the-cooperathon-kick-off-with-guy-cormier-and-chris-hadfield-871872686.html
TIME:
11:30
EVENT:
2019 Centraide Campaign: A march to show that local issues are #Unignorable
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
Marchers gather on Cathédrale between René-Lévesque West and De La Gauchetière West
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-2019-centraide-campaign-a-march-to-show-that-local-issues-are-unignorable-876748839.html
TIME:
14:30
EVENT:
Tour of Espace pour la vie's Biodôme construction site
CITY:
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
4801 avenue Pierre De Coubertin (meet up at the Planétarium)
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-event-reservations-required-tour-of-espace-pour-la-vie-s-biodome-construction-site-813562457.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
19:00
EVENT:
Fariha Róisín discusses her debut poetry book, How To Cure A Ghost
CITY:
VANCOUVER
LOCATION:
Indigo Robson
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
