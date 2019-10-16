CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Oct 16, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
ONTARIO
TIME:
19:00
EVENT:
Samantha Power discusses her new memoir, The Education of an Idealist
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Indigo Bay & Bloor
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/october-events-at-indigo-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-and-author-jonathan-safran-foer-discuss-his-new-book-we-are-the-weather-plus-jillian-harris-and-tori-wesszer-discuss-their-new-cookbook-fraiche-food-full-hearts-847479314.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
