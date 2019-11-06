CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Nov 06, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
NOVA SCOTIA
TIME:
14:00
EVENT:
Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field
CITY:
HAMMONDS PLAINS
LOCATION:
Madeline Symonds Middle School, 290 White Hills Run
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-junior-astronauts-wanted-884058166.html
QUEBEC
TIME:
15:00
EVENT:
Announcement regarding a new option for resolving domain name disputes
CITY:
MONTREAL
LOCATION:
9th Floor, St. Antoine B. Conference Room, Le Westin, 270 Rue Saint-Antoine St W
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-resolving-global-domain-name-disputes-860321527.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
09:30
EVENT:
The Prime Minister will meet with Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-november-6-2019-829416306.html
TIME:
08:00
EVENT:
First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
Delta Hotel, 101 Lyon Street North
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-nationwide-study-on-first-nations-children-and-youth-health-and-the-environment-to-be-launched-811736342.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Annual Meeting
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
McCarthy Tétrault, 66 Wellington St. W, Suite 5300
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/corby-spirit-and-wine-limited-annual-meeting-848670170.html
TIME:
13:00
EVENT:
Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field
CITY:
HAMILTON
LOCATION:
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School, 190 Glover Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-junior-astronauts-wanted-884058166.html
TIME:
14:00
EVENT:
New research funding announcement press conference at the First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum
CITY:
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
Delta Hotel, Capital meeting room, 101 Lyon Street North
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-nationwide-study-on-first-nations-children-and-youth-health-and-the-environment-to-be-launched-811736342.html
TIME:
19:00
EVENT:
Margaret Atwood discusses her new book, The Testaments
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
Bluma Appel Theatre
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/november-events-at-indigo-margaret-atwood-discusses-her-latest-book-the-testaments-plus-hall-of-fame-goaltender-and-author-ken-dryden-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-scotty-a-hockey-life-816205244.html
ALBERTA
TIME:
12:00
EVENT:
CUPE rally in support of public services
CITY:
CALGARY
LOCATION:
Calgary City Hall, 800 MacLeod Trail SE
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-calgary-rally-for-public-services-868835990.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field
CITY:
FERNIE
LOCATION:
Fernie Secondary School, 102 Fairway Drive
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-junior-astronauts-wanted-884058166.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
