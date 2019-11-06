CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field

CITY:

HAMMONDS PLAINS

LOCATION:

Madeline Symonds Middle School, 290 White Hills Run

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-junior-astronauts-wanted-884058166.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Announcement regarding a new option for resolving domain name disputes

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

9th Floor, St. Antoine B. Conference Room, Le Westin, 270 Rue Saint-Antoine St W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-resolving-global-domain-name-disputes-860321527.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will meet with Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-november-6-2019-829416306.html


TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Delta Hotel, 101 Lyon Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-nationwide-study-on-first-nations-children-and-youth-health-and-the-environment-to-be-launched-811736342.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Annual Meeting

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

McCarthy Tétrault, 66 Wellington St. W, Suite 5300

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/corby-spirit-and-wine-limited-annual-meeting-848670170.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Elementary School, 190 Glover Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-junior-astronauts-wanted-884058166.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

New research funding announcement press conference at the First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Delta Hotel, Capital meeting room, 101 Lyon Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-nationwide-study-on-first-nations-children-and-youth-health-and-the-environment-to-be-launched-811736342.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Margaret Atwood discusses her new book, The Testaments

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Bluma Appel Theatre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/november-events-at-indigo-margaret-atwood-discusses-her-latest-book-the-testaments-plus-hall-of-fame-goaltender-and-author-ken-dryden-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-scotty-a-hockey-life-816205244.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

CUPE rally in support of public services

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Calgary City Hall, 800 MacLeod Trail SE

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-calgary-rally-for-public-services-868835990.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Presentation of the Junior Astronauts campaign and careers in the space field

CITY:

FERNIE

LOCATION:

Fernie Secondary School, 102 Fairway Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-junior-astronauts-wanted-884058166.html

