CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Jun 05, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Halifax Memorial, Point Pleasant Park, 5530 Point Pleasant Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-ceremonies-in-halifax-to-commemorate-the-75th-anniversary-of-d-day-and-the-battle-of-normandy-819194803.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Rendez-vous at Vivre-ensemble en entreprise Colloquium and Career Day at Collège de Maisonneuve
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Collège de Maisonneuve, 2701 Nicolet St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-rendez-vous-at-vivre-ensemble-en-entreprise-colloquium-and-career-day-at-college-de-maisonneuve-832212911.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announcement regarding support for Indigenous youth facing barriers to employment in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
First Peoples Innovation Centre, 173-A St-Joseph Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-indigenous-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-in-quebec-837449788.html
ONTARIO
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Youth-Led Roadmap for Gender Equality Launch Event at Women Deliver 2019
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
CanWaCH Canada Pavilion, Steamworks Uber Room
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-youth-to-share-roadmap-to-achieving-gender-equality-in-canada-during-women-deliver-2019-820303317.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng announces federal investment in clean technology at Invest Canada conference
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, Stanley Room, 39 Smithe Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investment-in-clean-technology-at-invest-canada-conference-800922305.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson attends the launch of the newest Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel built for the Canadian Coast Guard by Seaspan Shipyards
|
CITY:
|
NORTH VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Vancouver Shipyards, 50 Pemberton Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-attend-the-launch-of-the-newest-offshore-fisheries-science-vessel-built-for-the-canadian-coast-guard-by-seaspan-shipyards-853824447.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Monsef makes an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Feminists Deliver Conference and Tradeshow, 312 Main Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-monsef-will-make-an-important-funding-announcement-to-support-feminists-deliver-and-continue-to-drive-real-progress-for-women-in-bc-834810031.html
