CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

NOVA SCOTIA

10:30

10:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

HALIFAX

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Halifax Memorial, Point Pleasant Park, 5530 Point Pleasant Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-ceremonies-in-halifax-to-commemorate-the-75th-anniversary-of-d-day-and-the-battle-of-normandy-819194803.html

QUEBEC

09:00

09:00

EVENT:

Rendez-vous at Vivre-ensemble en entreprise Colloquium and Career Day at Collège de Maisonneuve

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Collège de Maisonneuve, 2701 Nicolet St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-rendez-vous-at-vivre-ensemble-en-entreprise-colloquium-and-career-day-at-college-de-maisonneuve-832212911.html


12:30

12:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announcement regarding support for Indigenous youth facing barriers to employment in Quebec

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

First Peoples Innovation Centre, 173-A St-Joseph Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-indigenous-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-in-quebec-837449788.html

ONTARIO

06:00

06:00

EVENT:

Pharmacy Experience Pharmacie 2019 Conference

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-pharmacy-professionals-from-across-canada-gather-to-discuss-critical-health-issues-818593088.html


10:00

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces new approach to mid-career job transitions

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

OCAD U CO Studio, 130 Queens Quay East, East Tower, Floor 4R

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-new-approach-to-mid-career-job-transitions-877049460.html


12:15

12:15

EVENT:

Minister McKenna makes an announcement on World Environment Day

OTTAWA

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Dominion Arboretum, 74 National Capital Commission Scenic Driveway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-make-an-announcement-in-ottawa-on-world-environment-day-812488792.html


14:15

14:15

EVENT:

Minister Bains addresses the 2019 Canadian Telecom Summit

CITY:

MISSISSAUGA

LOCATION:

International Centre Conference Centre, 6900 Airport Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-address-the-2019-canadian-telecom-summit-877148215.html


16:00

16:00

EVENT:

The Law Society of Ontario and ARCH Disability Law Centre host discussion panel about accessibility at administrative tribunals

TORONTO

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Law Society of Ontario, 130 Queen St. West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-accessability-at-the-human-rights-tribunal-and-the-landlord-and-tenant-board-858708177.html


17:30

17:30

EVENT:

'Be fair to those who care' community rally in support of Peterborough VON home care workers

CITY:

PETERBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Confederation Park on George Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-be-fair-to-those-who-care-community-rally-wednesday-in-support-of-peterborough-von-home-care-workers-871917758.html


19:00

19:00

EVENT:

Guy Gavriel Kay discusses his new novel, A Brightness Long Ago

LONDON

LONDON

LOCATION:

Indigo North London

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html


19:00

19:00

EVENT:

Erin Davis discusses her new book, Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy

CITY:

KITCHENER

LOCATION:

Indigo Kitchener

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/june-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-fredrik-backman-in-conversation-with-indigo-ceo-and-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-plus-listen-to-actress-and-author-evangeline-lilly-as-she-reads-from-her-new-children-s-book-843956320.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

10:00

10:00

EVENT:

Youth-Led Roadmap for Gender Equality Launch Event at Women Deliver 2019

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

CanWaCH Canada Pavilion, Steamworks Uber Room

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-alert-youth-to-share-roadmap-to-achieving-gender-equality-in-canada-during-women-deliver-2019-820303317.html


10:30

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng announces federal investment in clean technology at Invest Canada conference

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, Stanley Room, 39 Smithe Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-announce-federal-investment-in-clean-technology-at-invest-canada-conference-800922305.html


12:00

12:00

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson attends the launch of the newest Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel built for the Canadian Coast Guard by Seaspan Shipyards

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Vancouver Shipyards, 50 Pemberton Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-attend-the-launch-of-the-newest-offshore-fisheries-science-vessel-built-for-the-canadian-coast-guard-by-seaspan-shipyards-853824447.html


15:00

15:00

EVENT:

Minister Monsef makes an important funding announcement to support Feminists Deliver

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Feminists Deliver Conference and Tradeshow, 312 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-monsef-will-make-an-important-funding-announcement-to-support-feminists-deliver-and-continue-to-drive-real-progress-for-women-in-bc-834810031.html

