CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Jun 26, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces a new project that supports healthy aging in New Brunswick
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
York Care Centre, 100 Sunset Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-announce-project-that-supports-healthy-aging-in-new-brunswick-855564879.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
7250 and 7260 Des Loutres Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-828155115.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Uber announces the launch of its JUMP e-bike in Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
JUMP Office, 3770 Saint-Patrick street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-uber-announces-bikes-launch-in-montreal-824511875.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Rémi Massé celebrates the completion of infrastructure project at the Service de Recherche et d'Expertise en transformation des produits forestiers (SEREX)
|
CITY:
|
AMQUI
|
LOCATION:
|
SEREX, 25 Armand-Sinclair Street, Door 5
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-remi-masse-to-celebrate-the-completion-of-infrastructure-project-at-the-service-de-recherche-et-d-expertise-en-transformation-des-produits-forestiers-serex-in-amqui-897257475.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Launch of the first paperless cross border travel at YUL
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Security Checkpoint A
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-launch-of-the-first-paperless-cross-border-travel-at-yul-818885050.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for RayonLed
|
CITY:
|
BROSSARD
|
LOCATION:
|
RayonLed, Lobby, 8866A Du Quartier Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-rayonled-a-newly-established-business-in-brossard-812711436.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:55
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart for Osaka, Japan
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Canada Reception Centre, 190 Clear Skies Private
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-26-2019-891672349.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Kirsty Duncan announces next steps for New Frontiers in Research Fund
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
Virtual Reality Cave, Institute for Border Logistics and Security, 3475 Wheelton Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-announce-next-steps-for-new-frontiers-in-research-fund-865774188.html
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister of Health announces support to promote mental health for Black Canadians
|
CITY:
|
BRAMPTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Outdoor basketball court, Cassie Campbell Community Centre, 1050 Sandalwood Pkwy W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-announce-support-to-promote-mental-health-for-black-canadians-809315415.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Ontario Science Centre recognizes youth innovators from coast to coast at the Weston Youth Innovation Award ceremony
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-recognizes-youth-innovators-from-coast-to-coast-at-the-weston-youth-innovation-award-ceremony-on-june-26-885705605.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Earl Cherniak, Q.C.
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Roy Thomson Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Sturgeon Falls
|
CITY:
|
STURGEON FALLS
|
LOCATION:
|
211 Railway Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-sturgeon-falls-872231222.html
|
TIME:
|
11:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Kirsty Duncan celebrates the completion of an infrastructure project at the University of Windsor
|
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
LOCATION:
|
University of Windsor, Essex Centre of Research (CORe), 401 Sunset Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-celebrate-the-completion-of-an-infrastructure-project-at-the-university-of-windsor-826436599.html
|
TIME:
|
11:15
|
EVENT:
|
French's Thank You Truck
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Maple Leaf Square at 15 York Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/french-s-celebrates-upcoming-canada-day-with-thank-you-truck-touring-southwestern-ontario-on-june-26th-831359889.html
|
TIME:
|
14:15
|
EVENT:
|
French's Thank You Truck
|
CITY:
|
KITCHENER
|
LOCATION:
|
King Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/french-s-celebrates-upcoming-canada-day-with-thank-you-truck-touring-southwestern-ontario-on-june-26th-831359889.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Professor Stephen Toope
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Roy Thomson Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
French's Thank You Truck
|
CITY:
|
LEAMINGTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Seacliff Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/french-s-celebrates-upcoming-canada-day-with-thank-you-truck-touring-southwestern-ontario-on-june-26th-831359889.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Goodale makes an announcement on new initiatives to counter violent extremism and terrorist content online
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ministers' Regional Offices, 2103, 11th Avenue, 12th floor, Suite 1200
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-an-announcement-862167216.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
07:40
|
EVENT:
|
2019 AJAC EcoRun: Alberta
|
CITY:
|
EDMONTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Shumka Stage (Millennium Plaza) in Louise McKinney Riverfront Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-2019-ajac-ecorun-alberta-802572440.html
|
TIME:
|
09:15
|
EVENT:
|
Protein Industries Canada marks a Supercluster milestone
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Botaneco Inc., 2985 23rd Avenue NE
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-protein-industries-canada-to-mark-a-supercluster-milestone-839338831.html
YUKON
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Governments of Canada and Yukon announce agreement to give workers in Yukon the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow
|
CITY:
|
WHITEHORSE
|
LOCATION:
|
Government of Yukon Administration Building, Lobby, 2071 2nd Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-yukon-to-announce-agreement-to-give-workers-in-yukon-the-skills-they-need-for-the-jobs-of-today-and-tomorrow-884976131.html
