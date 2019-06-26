CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces a new project that supports healthy aging in New Brunswick

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

York Care Centre, 100 Sunset Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-announce-project-that-supports-healthy-aging-in-new-brunswick-855564879.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

7250 and 7260 Des Loutres Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-828155115.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Uber announces the launch of its JUMP e-bike in Montréal

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

JUMP Office, 3770 Saint-Patrick street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-uber-announces-bikes-launch-in-montreal-824511875.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Rémi Massé celebrates the completion of infrastructure project at the Service de Recherche et d'Expertise en transformation des produits forestiers (SEREX)

CITY:

AMQUI

LOCATION:

SEREX, 25 Armand-Sinclair Street, Door 5

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-remi-masse-to-celebrate-the-completion-of-infrastructure-project-at-the-service-de-recherche-et-d-expertise-en-transformation-des-produits-forestiers-serex-in-amqui-897257475.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Launch of the first paperless cross border travel at YUL

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Security Checkpoint A

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-launch-of-the-first-paperless-cross-border-travel-at-yul-818885050.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for RayonLed

CITY:

BROSSARD

LOCATION:

RayonLed, Lobby, 8866A Du Quartier Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-rayonled-a-newly-established-business-in-brossard-812711436.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:55

EVENT:

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart for Osaka, Japan

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Canada Reception Centre, 190 Clear Skies Private

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-26-2019-891672349.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister Kirsty Duncan announces next steps for New Frontiers in Research Fund

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

Virtual Reality Cave, Institute for Border Logistics and Security, 3475 Wheelton Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-announce-next-steps-for-new-frontiers-in-research-fund-865774188.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister of Health announces support to promote mental health for Black Canadians

CITY:

BRAMPTON

LOCATION:

Outdoor basketball court, Cassie Campbell Community Centre, 1050 Sandalwood Pkwy W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-announce-support-to-promote-mental-health-for-black-canadians-809315415.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Ontario Science Centre recognizes youth innovators from coast to coast at the Weston Youth Innovation Award ceremony

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ontario-science-centre-recognizes-youth-innovators-from-coast-to-coast-at-the-weston-youth-innovation-award-ceremony-on-june-26-885705605.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Earl Cherniak, Q.C.

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Roy Thomson Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes an announcement related to housing in Sturgeon Falls

CITY:

STURGEON FALLS

LOCATION:

211 Railway Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-housing-in-sturgeon-falls-872231222.html


TIME:

11:15

EVENT:

Minister Kirsty Duncan celebrates the completion of an infrastructure project at the University of Windsor

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

University of Windsor, Essex Centre of Research (CORe), 401 Sunset Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-science-and-sport-kirsty-duncan-to-celebrate-the-completion-of-an-infrastructure-project-at-the-university-of-windsor-826436599.html


TIME:

11:15

EVENT:

French's Thank You Truck

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Maple Leaf Square at 15 York Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/french-s-celebrates-upcoming-canada-day-with-thank-you-truck-touring-southwestern-ontario-on-june-26th-831359889.html


TIME:

14:15

EVENT:

French's Thank You Truck

CITY:

KITCHENER

LOCATION:

King Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/french-s-celebrates-upcoming-canada-day-with-thank-you-truck-touring-southwestern-ontario-on-june-26th-831359889.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

The Law Society of Ontario presents an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree to Professor Stephen Toope

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Roy Thomson Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-to-present-honorary-llds-to-four-outstanding-legal-leaders-at-toronto-ceremonies-june-25-and-26-884853695.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

French's Thank You Truck

CITY:

LEAMINGTON

LOCATION:

Seacliff Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/french-s-celebrates-upcoming-canada-day-with-thank-you-truck-touring-southwestern-ontario-on-june-26th-831359889.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Goodale makes an announcement on new initiatives to counter violent extremism and terrorist content online

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Ministers' Regional Offices, 2103, 11th Avenue, 12th floor, Suite 1200

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-goodale-to-make-an-announcement-862167216.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

07:40

EVENT:

2019 AJAC EcoRun: Alberta

CITY:

EDMONTON

LOCATION:

Shumka Stage (Millennium Plaza) in Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-2019-ajac-ecorun-alberta-802572440.html


TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Protein Industries Canada marks a Supercluster milestone

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Botaneco Inc., 2985 23rd Avenue NE

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-protein-industries-canada-to-mark-a-supercluster-milestone-839338831.html

YUKON

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Governments of Canada and Yukon announce agreement to give workers in Yukon the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow

CITY:

WHITEHORSE

LOCATION:

Government of Yukon Administration Building, Lobby, 2071 2nd Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-yukon-to-announce-agreement-to-give-workers-in-yukon-the-skills-they-need-for-the-jobs-of-today-and-tomorrow-884976131.html

