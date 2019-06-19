CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
15:15
|
EVENT:
|
The 2019 Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Culture and Heritage
|
CITY:
|
HALIFAX
|
LOCATION:
|
Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, 1919 Upper Water Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-federal-provincial-and-territorial-culture-and-heritage-ministers-to-meet-in-halifax-800923253.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Unveiling of the summer exhibitions at the MAC
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
The MAC, 185 Sainte-Catherine Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-unveiling-of-the-summer-exhibitions-at-the-mac-832857040.html
|
TIME:
|
10:20
|
EVENT:
|
David Saint-Jacques' last press conference live from space
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-HUBERT
|
LOCATION:
|
Canadian Space Agency, John H. Chapman Space Centre, 6767 Route de l'Aéroport
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-david-saint-jacques-live-from-space-last-opportunity-for-the-media-812992603.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Ministers Garneau and Julien make an important announcement at the port of Sept-Îles
|
CITY:
|
SEPT-ÎLES
|
LOCATION:
|
Port of Sept-Îles, Pointe aux Basques terminal, 26 rue Retty
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-garneau-and-julien-to-make-an-important-announcement-at-the-port-of-sept-iles-887821192.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference for KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples
|
CITY:
|
QUEBEC CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Plaines Room, Hilton Québec
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-for-kwe-meet-with-indigenous-peoples-838685413.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duclos to announce support for Canada's aluminum industry
|
CITY:
|
DESCHAMBAULT
|
LOCATION:
|
Alcoa – Aluminerie de Deschambault, 1 Boulevard Des Sources
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-to-announce-support-for-canada-s-aluminum-industry-in-deschambault-843191983.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an announcement regarding the ferries
|
CITY:
|
ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE
|
LOCATION:
|
Conference Room, Cruise terminal, 70 du Débarcadère Rd., Cap-aux-Meules
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-announcement-regarding-the-ferries-834032029.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
07:30
|
EVENT:
|
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde addresses Economic Club of Canada on First Nations priorities
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
The Fairmont Château Laurier, The Canadian Room, 1 Rideau St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-afn-national-chief-perry-bellegarde-to-address-economic-club-of-canada-on-first-nations-priorities-a-new-relationship-and-a-new-agenda-june-19-2019-812419760.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 225, West Block, Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-19-2019-848345582.html
|
TIME:
|
12:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly makes an announcement about the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Collège catholique Samuel-Genest – Library, 704 Carsons Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-make-an-announcement-about-the-civic-community-school-support-fund-for-francophone-minority-communities-869836471.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-19-2019-848345582.html
|
TIME:
|
17:15
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister departs for Washington, D.C., United States
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Canada Reception Centre, 190 Clear Skies Private
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-19-2019-848345582.html
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Law Society hosts discussion on transgender youth and inclusion to mark Pride Month 2019
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Donald Lamont Learning Centre, Law Society of Ontario, 130 Queen St. W.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-hosts-discussion-on-transgender-youth-and-inclusion-to-mark-pride-month-2019-808561790.html
|
TIME:
|
17:30
|
EVENT:
|
Osgoode Society's Annual Meeting and presentation of awards
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Museum Room, Second floor, Osgoode Hall, 130 Queen St. West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-osgoode-society-awards-honour-emerging-and-established-scholars-promote-canadian-legal-history-897340945.html
|
TIME:
|
19:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna and the Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin mark 100 years of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-and-the-rt-hon-beverley-mclachlin-mark-100-years-of-the-historic-sites-and-monuments-board-of-canada-874965565.html
