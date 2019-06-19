CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

15:15

EVENT:

The 2019 Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Culture and Heritage

CITY:

HALIFAX

LOCATION:

Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, 1919 Upper Water Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-federal-provincial-and-territorial-culture-and-heritage-ministers-to-meet-in-halifax-800923253.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Unveiling of the summer exhibitions at the MAC

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

The MAC, 185 Sainte-Catherine Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-unveiling-of-the-summer-exhibitions-at-the-mac-832857040.html


TIME:

10:20

EVENT:

David Saint-Jacques' last press conference live from space

CITY:

SAINT-HUBERT

LOCATION:

Canadian Space Agency, John H. Chapman Space Centre, 6767 Route de l'Aéroport

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-david-saint-jacques-live-from-space-last-opportunity-for-the-media-812992603.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Ministers Garneau and Julien make an important announcement at the port of Sept-Îles

CITY:

SEPT-ÎLES

LOCATION:

Port of Sept-Îles, Pointe aux Basques terminal, 26 rue Retty

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ministers-garneau-and-julien-to-make-an-important-announcement-at-the-port-of-sept-iles-887821192.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference for KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples

CITY:

QUEBEC CITY

LOCATION:

Plaines Room, Hilton Québec

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-for-kwe-meet-with-indigenous-peoples-838685413.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos to announce support for Canada's aluminum industry

CITY:

DESCHAMBAULT

LOCATION:

Alcoa – Aluminerie de Deschambault, 1 Boulevard Des Sources

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-to-announce-support-for-canada-s-aluminum-industry-in-deschambault-843191983.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an announcement regarding the ferries

CITY:

ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE

LOCATION:

Conference Room, Cruise terminal, 70 du Débarcadère Rd., Cap-aux-Meules

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-announcement-regarding-the-ferries-834032029.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde addresses Economic Club of Canada on First Nations priorities

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

The Fairmont Château Laurier, The Canadian Room, 1 Rideau St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-afn-national-chief-perry-bellegarde-to-address-economic-club-of-canada-on-first-nations-priorities-a-new-relationship-and-a-new-agenda-june-19-2019-812419760.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Room 225, West Block, Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-19-2019-848345582.html


TIME:

12:45

EVENT:

Minister Joly makes an announcement about the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Collège catholique Samuel-Genest – Library, 704 Carsons Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-make-an-announcement-about-the-civic-community-school-support-fund-for-francophone-minority-communities-869836471.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-19-2019-848345582.html


TIME:

17:15

EVENT:

The Prime Minister departs for Washington, D.C., United States

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Canada Reception Centre, 190 Clear Skies Private

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-19-2019-848345582.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Law Society hosts discussion on transgender youth and inclusion to mark Pride Month 2019

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Donald Lamont Learning Centre, Law Society of Ontario, 130 Queen St. W.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-law-society-hosts-discussion-on-transgender-youth-and-inclusion-to-mark-pride-month-2019-808561790.html


TIME:

17:30

EVENT:

Osgoode Society's Annual Meeting and presentation of awards

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Museum Room, Second floor, Osgoode Hall, 130 Queen St. West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-osgoode-society-awards-honour-emerging-and-established-scholars-promote-canadian-legal-history-897340945.html


TIME:

19:30

EVENT:

Minister McKenna and the Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin mark 100 years of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-and-the-rt-hon-beverley-mclachlin-mark-100-years-of-the-historic-sites-and-monuments-board-of-canada-874965565.html

