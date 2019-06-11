CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces smart grid investment in Atlantic Canada

CITY:

SHEDIAC

LOCATION:

Hotel Shediac, Weldon Room, 222 Belliveau Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-smart-grid-investment-in-atlantic-canada-877962423.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission

CITY:

SAINT-HUBERT

LOCATION:

John H. Chapman Space Centre, 6767 Route de l'Aéroport

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-launch-of-the-radarsat-constellation-mission-861398785.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Minister Duclos announces Government of Canada support for social purpose organizations

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Esplanade, 6750 de l'Esplanade Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-visit-montreal-to-announce-government-of-canada-support-for-social-purpose-organizations-883895122.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

REM work near the Black Rock: An opportunity to commemorate the rich history of the Irish in Montréal

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Loto-Québec parking lot at the intersection of Des Irlandais and Highway 112, in front of the Black Rock

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-rem-work-near-the-black-rock-an-opportunity-to-commemorate-the-rich-history-of-the-irish-in-montreal-897420498.html


TIME:

20:00

EVENT:

Permanent lighting of mural in tribute to Leonard Cohen

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, La Plage Pivoine Hall, Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion for Peace, 2075 Bishop street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-permanent-lighting-of-mural-in-tribute-to-leonard-cohen-889245162.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

Canadian educational program for medicinal cannabis launches in GTHA

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

MaRS Discovery District, 101 College St, Rooms: CR-3 & CR-2AB

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-educational-program-for-medicinal-cannabis-launches-in-gtha-832548213.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister attends the National Caucus meeting

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Room 225A, West Block, Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-12-2019-879079338.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare presents their final report

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-the-advisory-council-on-the-implementation-of-national-pharmacare-to-present-their-final-report-827186915.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

The Honourable Catherine McKenna announces investment in women's organizations in Ottawa

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

YMCA-YWCA, 180 Argyle Ave

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-investment-in-women-s-organizations-in-ottawa-819172278.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

The President of the Treasury Board, Minister Joyce Murray, provides an update on the progress of the new HR and pay solution

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

219 Laurier Ave West, 3rd floor, Room – 3004

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-announcement-on-next-generation-hr-and-pay-solution-887942314.html


TIME:

13:15

EVENT:

Minister Bains announces support for artificial intelligence innovation

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

MindBridge Analytics Inc., Suite 540, 1730 St. Laurent Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-support-for-artificial-intelligence-innovation-in-ottawa-849271922.html


TIME:

13:45

EVENT:

Governor General inaugurates the Queen Elizabeth II Equestrian Monument in its new location

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

In front of Rideau Hall's main gate on Sussex Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-inaugurate-the-queen-elizabeth-ii-equestrian-monument-in-its-new-location-883592093.html


TIME:

15:35

EVENT:

The Prime Minister meets with the Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-12-2019-879079338.html


TIME:

17:00

EVENT:

Minister Ng gives opening remarks at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub for Eastern Ontario

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Impact Hub Ottawa, 123 Slater Street, 6th Floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-give-opening-remarks-at-the-launch-of-the-women-entrepreneurship-knowledge-hub-for-eastern-ontario-894670594.html

