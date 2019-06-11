CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Jun 11, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces smart grid investment in Atlantic Canada
|
CITY:
|
SHEDIAC
|
LOCATION:
|
Hotel Shediac, Weldon Room, 222 Belliveau Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-smart-grid-investment-in-atlantic-canada-877962423.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-HUBERT
|
LOCATION:
|
John H. Chapman Space Centre, 6767 Route de l'Aéroport
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-launch-of-the-radarsat-constellation-mission-861398785.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duclos announces Government of Canada support for social purpose organizations
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Esplanade, 6750 de l'Esplanade Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-visit-montreal-to-announce-government-of-canada-support-for-social-purpose-organizations-883895122.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
REM work near the Black Rock: An opportunity to commemorate the rich history of the Irish in Montréal
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Loto-Québec parking lot at the intersection of Des Irlandais and Highway 112, in front of the Black Rock
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-rem-work-near-the-black-rock-an-opportunity-to-commemorate-the-rich-history-of-the-irish-in-montreal-897420498.html
|
TIME:
|
20:00
|
EVENT:
|
Permanent lighting of mural in tribute to Leonard Cohen
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, La Plage Pivoine Hall, Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion for Peace, 2075 Bishop street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-permanent-lighting-of-mural-in-tribute-to-leonard-cohen-889245162.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
Canadian educational program for medicinal cannabis launches in GTHA
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
MaRS Discovery District, 101 College St, Rooms: CR-3 & CR-2AB
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadian-educational-program-for-medicinal-cannabis-launches-in-gtha-832548213.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister attends the National Caucus meeting
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Room 225A, West Block, Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-12-2019-879079338.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare presents their final report
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-the-advisory-council-on-the-implementation-of-national-pharmacare-to-present-their-final-report-827186915.html
|
TIME:
|
12:15
|
EVENT:
|
The Honourable Catherine McKenna announces investment in women's organizations in Ottawa
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
YMCA-YWCA, 180 Argyle Ave
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-announces-investment-in-women-s-organizations-in-ottawa-819172278.html
|
TIME:
|
12:30
|
EVENT:
|
The President of the Treasury Board, Minister Joyce Murray, provides an update on the progress of the new HR and pay solution
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
219 Laurier Ave West, 3rd floor, Room – 3004
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-announcement-on-next-generation-hr-and-pay-solution-887942314.html
|
TIME:
|
13:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bains announces support for artificial intelligence innovation
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
MindBridge Analytics Inc., Suite 540, 1730 St. Laurent Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/update-media-advisory-minister-bains-to-announce-support-for-artificial-intelligence-innovation-in-ottawa-849271922.html
|
TIME:
|
13:45
|
EVENT:
|
Governor General inaugurates the Queen Elizabeth II Equestrian Monument in its new location
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
In front of Rideau Hall's main gate on Sussex Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governor-general-to-inaugurate-the-queen-elizabeth-ii-equestrian-monument-in-its-new-location-883592093.html
|
TIME:
|
15:35
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister meets with the Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Office of the Prime Minister, West Block, Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-june-12-2019-879079338.html
|
TIME:
|
17:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng gives opening remarks at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub for Eastern Ontario
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Impact Hub Ottawa, 123 Slater Street, 6th Floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-give-opening-remarks-at-the-launch-of-the-women-entrepreneurship-knowledge-hub-for-eastern-ontario-894670594.html
