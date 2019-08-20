CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement
|
CITY:
|
CHARLOTTETOWN
|
LOCATION:
|
Dominion Building, 97 Queen Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-charlottetown-838225354.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Sun Life Global Investments invites local Boys and Girls Club members to a unique camp at the Cirque du Soleil
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Cirque du Soleil's headquarters – 8400 2e Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-sun-life-global-investments-invites-local-boys-and-girls-club-members-to-a-unique-camp-at-the-cirque-du-soleil-862250485.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Member of Parliament Romanado to make a funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
LONGUEUIL
|
LOCATION:
|
Library of Édouard-Montpetit College, 100 de Gentilly Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-romanado-to-make-a-funding-announcement-842274386.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Economuseum Network Society
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-PIERRE-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison Cassis Monna & Filles, 1225 Royal Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-economuseum-network-society-840568100.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister delivers a keynote speech at the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations event
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Hotel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-august-21-2019-810050704.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau announces support for Canada's steel industry in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
MARIEVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Sivaco Wire Group, 800 Ouellette Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-announce-support-for-canada-s-steel-industry-in-quebec-875269535.html
|
TIME:
|
14:30
|
EVENT:
|
#MeToo founder Tarana Burke speaks to Unifor Convention delegates
|
CITY:
|
QUEBEC CITY
|
LOCATION:
|
Québec City Convention Centre, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-metoo-founder-tarana-burke-speaks-to-unifor-convention-delegates-860562665.html
|
TIME:
|
14:45
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister meets with Mayor of Montréal Valérie Plante
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montréal City Hall, 155 Rue Notre-Dame Est
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-august-21-2019-810050704.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government supports two local dairy processing companies
|
CITY:
|
ST. PRIME
|
LOCATION:
|
Restaurant de la Fromagerie Perron, 598 Rue Principale
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-supports-two-local-dairy-processing-companies-875294552.html
|
TIME:
|
16:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Montérégie region
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-JUDE
|
LOCATION:
|
Visitor Centre, Chouette à Voir!, 875 Rang Salvail South
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-announces-funding-to-support-tourism-in-the-monteregie-region-818994043.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan break ground for new affordable housing project in Prince Albert
|
CITY:
|
PRINCE ALBERT
|
LOCATION:
|
861 River Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-break-ground-for-new-affordable-housing-project-in-prince-albert-840485677.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi attends renewable energy project launch
|
CITY:
|
CONDOR
|
LOCATION:
|
Evergreen Community Hall
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-attend-renewable-energy-project-launch-869344695.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the National Housing Strategy
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
95 East 1st Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-national-housing-strategy-889375556.html
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Federal and Indigenous partners make major announcement related to Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve
|
CITY:
|
ŁUTSËL K'E
|
LOCATION:
|
Łutsël K'e Community Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-federal-and-indigenous-partners-to-make-major-announcement-related-to-thaidene-nene-national-park-reserve-864743186.html
NUNAVUT
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Parliamentary Secretary Jones makes an announcement on updates to the Nutrition North Program
|
CITY:
|
CAMBRIDGE BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Luke Novoligak Community Hall, 14 Omingmak Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-jones-to-make-announcement-on-updates-to-the-nutrition-north-program-820251684.html
|
TIME:
|
15:00
|
EVENT:
|
Opening Ceremonies of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station Campus
|
CITY:
|
CAMBRIDGE BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Main Research Building, Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus, 1 Uvajuq Road; P.O. Box 2150
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opening-ceremonies-of-the-canadian-high-arctic-research-station-campus-890965037.html
