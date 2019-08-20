CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 20, 2019, 22:04 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

CHARLOTTETOWN

LOCATION:

Dominion Building, 97 Queen Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-charlottetown-838225354.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Sun Life Global Investments invites local Boys and Girls Club members to a unique camp at the Cirque du Soleil

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Cirque du Soleil's headquarters –  8400 2e Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-sun-life-global-investments-invites-local-boys-and-girls-club-members-to-a-unique-camp-at-the-cirque-du-soleil-862250485.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Member of Parliament Romanado to make a funding announcement

CITY:

LONGUEUIL

LOCATION:

Library of Édouard-Montpetit College, 100 de Gentilly Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-romanado-to-make-a-funding-announcement-842274386.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Economuseum Network Society

CITY:

SAINT-PIERRE-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS

LOCATION:

Maison Cassis Monna & Filles, 1225 Royal Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-the-economuseum-network-society-840568100.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister delivers a keynote speech at the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations event

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Hotel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-august-21-2019-810050704.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Garneau announces support for Canada's steel industry in Quebec

CITY:

MARIEVILLE

LOCATION:

Sivaco Wire Group, 800 Ouellette Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-announce-support-for-canada-s-steel-industry-in-quebec-875269535.html


TIME:

14:30

EVENT:

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke speaks to Unifor Convention delegates

CITY:

QUEBEC CITY

LOCATION:

Québec City Convention Centre, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/-metoo-founder-tarana-burke-speaks-to-unifor-convention-delegates-860562665.html


TIME:

14:45

EVENT:

The Prime Minister meets with Mayor of Montréal Valérie Plante

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Montréal City Hall, 155 Rue Notre-Dame Est

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-wednesday-august-21-2019-810050704.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Government supports two local dairy processing companies

CITY:

ST. PRIME

LOCATION:

Restaurant de la Fromagerie Perron, 598 Rue Principale

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-supports-two-local-dairy-processing-companies-875294552.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Montérégie region

CITY:

SAINT-JUDE

LOCATION:

Visitor Centre, Chouette à Voir!, 875 Rang Salvail South

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-announces-funding-to-support-tourism-in-the-monteregie-region-818994043.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

2019 AMO Conference

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Shaw Centre and Westin

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/municipal-leaders-heading-to-ottawa-for-2019-amo-conference-812114479.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Tassi makes an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Hamilton

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

Port of Hamilton, Pier 10 - 231 Burlington Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-to-make-an-important-announcement-about-infrastructure-improvements-at-the-port-of-hamilton-885559420.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Duclos makes an announcement on Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Centre Jacques-Cartier, 421 Langelier Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-make-an-announcement-in-quebec-city-on-canada-s-poverty-reduction-strategy-865919251.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Mayor Sue Montgomery inaugurates a new cricket field

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Parc Van Horne, 4900 Avenue Van Horne

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-cricket-gets-its-own-space-in-cdn-ndg-844353756.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Minister Morneau participates in a panel hearing ideas for social enterprises from young people

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

WE Global Learning Center, 339 Queen Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-morneau-to-visit-we-charity-will-make-an-announcement-on-government-of-canada-s-support-for-young-leaders-811391570.html


TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Minister Morneau announces how the Government is supporting young social entrepreneurs

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

WE Global Learning Center, 339 Queen Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-morneau-to-visit-we-charity-will-make-an-announcement-on-government-of-canada-s-support-for-young-leaders-811391570.html


TIME:

12:15

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Gary Anandasangaree announces funding for youth-focused programs

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queens Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-gary-anandasangaree-to-announce-funding-for-youth-focused-programs-811399980.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Minister Bains marks a Next Generation Manufacturing Canada milestone

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

MaRS Centre, West Tower Atrium, 661 University Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bains-to-mark-a-next-generation-manufacturing-canada-milestone-827731765.html


TIME:

12:30

EVENT:

Next Generation Manufacturing announces the first funded project for the Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

MaRS Centre, West Tower Atrium, 661 University Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-next-generation-manufacturing-ngen-to-announce-the-first-funded-project-for-the-advanced-manufacturing-supercluster-872601856.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement

CITY:

FRENCH RIVER

LOCATION:

796 ON-64

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-killarney-819719490.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Kelly S. Thompson discusses her debut memoir, Girls Need Not Apply: Field Notes From The Forces

CITY:

BELLEVILLE

LOCATION:

Chapters Belleville

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/august-events-at-indigo-join-bestselling-author-pierce-brown-as-he-discusses-his-new-book-dark-age-plus-wwe-star-titus-o-neil-stops-by-for-a-signing-of-his-new-book-there-s-no-such-thing-as-a-bad-kid-887289518.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan break ground for new affordable housing project in Prince Albert

CITY:

PRINCE ALBERT

LOCATION:

861 River Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-governments-of-canada-and-saskatchewan-break-ground-for-new-affordable-housing-project-in-prince-albert-840485677.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Sohi attends renewable energy project launch

CITY:

CONDOR

LOCATION:

Evergreen Community Hall

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-attend-renewable-energy-project-launch-869344695.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the National Housing Strategy

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

95 East 1st Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-the-national-housing-strategy-889375556.html

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Federal and Indigenous partners make major announcement related to Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve

CITY:

ŁUTSËL K'E

LOCATION:

Łutsël K'e Community Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-federal-and-indigenous-partners-to-make-major-announcement-related-to-thaidene-nene-national-park-reserve-864743186.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Jones makes an announcement on updates to the Nutrition North Program

CITY:

CAMBRIDGE BAY

LOCATION:

Luke Novoligak Community Hall, 14 Omingmak Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-jones-to-make-announcement-on-updates-to-the-nutrition-north-program-820251684.html


TIME:

15:00

EVENT:

Opening Ceremonies of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station Campus

CITY:

CAMBRIDGE BAY

LOCATION:

Main Research Building, Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus, 1 Uvajuq Road; P.O. Box 2150

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-opening-ceremonies-of-the-canadian-high-arctic-research-station-campus-890965037.html

SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 20, 2019, 22:04 ET