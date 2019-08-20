CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

TIME: 10:30

EVENT: Sun Life Global Investments invites local Boys and Girls Club members to a unique camp at the Cirque du Soleil

CITY: MONTRÉAL

LOCATION: Cirque du Soleil's headquarters – 8400 2e Avenue







TIME: 11:00

EVENT: Member of Parliament Romanado to make a funding announcement

CITY: LONGUEUIL

LOCATION: Library of Édouard-Montpetit College, 100 de Gentilly Street







TIME: 11:30

EVENT: Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Economuseum Network Society

CITY: SAINT-PIERRE-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS

LOCATION: Maison Cassis Monna & Filles, 1225 Royal Road







TIME: 13:00

EVENT: The Prime Minister delivers a keynote speech at the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations event

CITY: MONTRÉAL

LOCATION: Hotel Bonaventure Montréal, 900 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest







TIME: 14:00

EVENT: Minister Garneau announces support for Canada's steel industry in Quebec

CITY: MARIEVILLE

LOCATION: Sivaco Wire Group, 800 Ouellette Street







TIME: 14:30

EVENT: #MeToo founder Tarana Burke speaks to Unifor Convention delegates

CITY: QUEBEC CITY

LOCATION: Québec City Convention Centre, 1000 Boulevard René-Lévesque E







TIME: 14:45

EVENT: The Prime Minister meets with Mayor of Montréal Valérie Plante

CITY: MONTRÉAL

LOCATION: Montréal City Hall, 155 Rue Notre-Dame Est







TIME: 15:00

EVENT: Government supports two local dairy processing companies

CITY: ST. PRIME

LOCATION: Restaurant de la Fromagerie Perron, 598 Rue Principale







TIME: 16:00

EVENT: The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Montérégie region

CITY: SAINT-JUDE