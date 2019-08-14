CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island and the Government of Prince Edward Island, makes important announcements on protecting nature
|
CITY:
|
ROCKY POINT
|
LOCATION:
|
Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site, 191 Hache Gallant Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-in-partnership-with-the-mi-kmaq-confederacy-of-prince-edward-island-and-the-government-of-prince-edward-island-to-make-important-announcements-on-protecting-nature-812366976.html
|
TIME:
|
16:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Joly to Visit Miscouche, Prince Edward Island, for the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019
|
CITY:
|
MISCOUCHE
|
LOCATION:
|
St John the Baptist Catholic Parish Church, 4 Lady Slipper Drive North
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-visit-miscouche-prince-edward-island-for-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-863778511.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick
|
CITY:
|
UTOPIA
|
LOCATION:
|
Lake Utopia Hatchery, 1209 Route 785
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-new-brunswick-813195495.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure announcement in Saint John
|
CITY:
|
SAINT JOHN
|
LOCATION:
|
Mispec Beach Park, 3266 Mispec Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-saint-john-886623227.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Infrastructure Announcement in Oromocto
|
CITY:
|
OROMOCTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Future site of the Gateway Wetland Nature Trails and Conservation Centre, 26 Gateway Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-oromocto-887377365.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
MP Poissant announces funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-CONSTANT
|
LOCATION:
|
Compagnie canadienne de tableaux noirs (CCTN/CBBC), Conference room, 30 montée des Bouleaux
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-poissant-will-announce-funding-for-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-810719147.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Infrastructure Bank of Canada and the Port of Montreal will hold a joint press conference to announce the next steps for the port terminal in Contrecoeur
|
CITY:
|
CONTRECOEUR
|
LOCATION:
|
Pie-IX Boulevard south of Notre-Dame Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-infrastructure-bank-of-canada-and-the-port-of-montreal-will-hold-a-joint-press-conference-to-announce-the-next-steps-for-the-port-terminal-in-contrecoeur-863812846.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Announcement regarding Government of Canada support for SERDEX International
|
CITY:
|
SAGUENAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Industries Dodec, 1275 Bersimis Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-announcement-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-serdex-international-876997152.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
CAE's FY2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2020 first quarter financial results and conference call
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-LAURENT
|
LOCATION:
|
CAE – Entrance 4, Auditorium, 8585 chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cae-s-fy2019-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-fy2020-first-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-826343893.html
|
TIME:
|
12:00
|
EVENT:
|
Health and community infrastructure funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
MOISIE
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre Miam Uapukun (located in the Maliotenam reserve), 191, rue de l'Église
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dan-vandal-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-indigenous-services-to-announce-important-funding-towards-health-infrastructure-and-economic-development-in-quebec-868749551.html
|
TIME:
|
16:30
|
EVENT:
|
Commercial fisheries sector funding announcement
|
CITY:
|
LONGUE-POINTE-DE-MINGAN
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison de la Culture Innue d'Ekuanitshit, 34 Rue Nashipetimit
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dan-vandal-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-indigenous-services-to-announce-important-funding-towards-health-infrastructure-and-economic-development-in-quebec-868749551.html
ONTARIO
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Sohi to Announce an Investment in Saskatchewan's Forest Sector
|
CITY:
|
SASKATOON
|
LOCATION:
|
The Delta Bessborough Hotel, 601 Spadina Crescent East, William Pascoe room–Mezzanine floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-an-investment-in-saskatchewan-s-forest-sector-888568044.html
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
MP McLeod and Minister Shumann to make an important infrastructure announcement in the Northwest Territories
|
CITY:
|
YELLOWKNIFE
|
LOCATION:
|
Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly (Great Hall), 4570 48th Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-mcleod-and-minister-shumann-to-make-an-important-infrastructure-announcement-in-the-northwest-territories-856393427.html
NUNAVUT
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an announcement on investments under the Oceans Protection Plan
|
CITY:
|
IQALUIT
|
LOCATION:
|
Iqaluit Airport, 1126 Mivvik Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-announce-investments-in-canada-s-north-857744079.html
