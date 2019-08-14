CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 14, 2019, 06:01 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island and the Government of Prince Edward Island, makes important announcements on protecting nature

CITY:

ROCKY POINT

LOCATION:

Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site, 191 Hache Gallant Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-in-partnership-with-the-mi-kmaq-confederacy-of-prince-edward-island-and-the-government-of-prince-edward-island-to-make-important-announcements-on-protecting-nature-812366976.html


TIME:

16:00

EVENT:

Minister Joly to Visit Miscouche, Prince Edward Island, for the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019

CITY:

MISCOUCHE

LOCATION:

St John the Baptist Catholic Parish Church, 4 Lady Slipper Drive North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-joly-to-visit-miscouche-prince-edward-island-for-the-congres-mondial-acadien-2019-863778511.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick

CITY:

UTOPIA

LOCATION:

Lake Utopia Hatchery, 1209 Route 785

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-new-brunswick-813195495.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Infrastructure announcement in Saint John

CITY:

SAINT JOHN

LOCATION:

Mispec Beach Park, 3266 Mispec Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-saint-john-886623227.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Infrastructure Announcement in Oromocto

CITY:

OROMOCTO

LOCATION:

Future site of the Gateway Wetland Nature Trails and Conservation Centre, 26 Gateway Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-infrastructure-announcement-in-oromocto-887377365.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

MP Poissant announces funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector

CITY:

SAINT-CONSTANT

LOCATION:

Compagnie canadienne de tableaux noirs (CCTN/CBBC), Conference room, 30 montée des Bouleaux

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-poissant-will-announce-funding-for-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-sector-810719147.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

The Infrastructure Bank of Canada and the Port of Montreal will hold a joint press conference to announce the next steps for the port terminal in Contrecoeur

CITY:

CONTRECOEUR

LOCATION:

Pie-IX Boulevard south of Notre-Dame Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-infrastructure-bank-of-canada-and-the-port-of-montreal-will-hold-a-joint-press-conference-to-announce-the-next-steps-for-the-port-terminal-in-contrecoeur-863812846.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Announcement regarding Government of Canada support for SERDEX International

CITY:

SAGUENAY

LOCATION:

Industries Dodec, 1275 Bersimis Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-announcement-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-serdex-international-876997152.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

CAE's FY2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2020 first quarter financial results and conference call

CITY:

SAINT-LAURENT

LOCATION:

CAE – Entrance 4, Auditorium, 8585 chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cae-s-fy2019-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-fy2020-first-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-826343893.html


TIME:

12:00

EVENT:

Health and community infrastructure funding announcement

CITY:

MOISIE

LOCATION:

Centre Miam Uapukun (located in the Maliotenam reserve), 191, rue de l'Église

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dan-vandal-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-indigenous-services-to-announce-important-funding-towards-health-infrastructure-and-economic-development-in-quebec-868749551.html


TIME:

16:30

EVENT:

Commercial fisheries sector funding announcement

CITY:

LONGUE-POINTE-DE-MINGAN

LOCATION:

Maison de la Culture Innue d'Ekuanitshit, 34 Rue Nashipetimit

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-dan-vandal-parliamentary-secretary-to-the-minister-of-indigenous-services-to-announce-important-funding-towards-health-infrastructure-and-economic-development-in-quebec-868749551.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Minister Hajdu to highlight Canada Summer Jobs

CITY:

UNIONVILLE

LOCATION:

Too Good General Store Inc., 155A Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-markham-to-highlight-canada-summer-jobs-876929775.html


TIME:

09:15

EVENT:

Minister Tassi will visit Woodgreen Community Services to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-tassi-will-visit-woodgreen-community-services-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-880077309.html

URL:

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

10:45

EVENT:

Meet and greet with the Federation of Chinese Canadians in Markham

CITY:

MARKHAM

LOCATION:

16 Esna Park Drive, #107

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hajdu-visits-markham-to-highlight-canada-summer-jobs-876929775.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

MP Young to Make Clean Technology Announcement

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

Innovation Works London, Collaboration Space, 201 King Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-young-to-make-clean-technology-announcement-824323258.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

MP Peterson to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement

CITY:

NEWMARKET

LOCATION:

York Region Administrative Centre, Great Hall, 17250 Yonge St

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mp-peterson-to-make-a-green-infrastructure-announcement-894237153.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

The Canadian Medical Protective Association hosts its Annual Meeting and Conference

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-cmpa-information-session-to-address-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-894716592.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Minister Sohi to Announce an Investment in Saskatchewan's Forest Sector

CITY:

SASKATOON

LOCATION:

The Delta Bessborough Hotel, 601 Spadina Crescent East, William Pascoe room–Mezzanine floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-announce-an-investment-in-saskatchewan-s-forest-sector-888568044.html

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

MP McLeod and Minister Shumann to make an important infrastructure announcement in the Northwest Territories

CITY:

YELLOWKNIFE

LOCATION:

Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly (Great Hall), 4570 48th Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-member-of-parliament-mcleod-and-minister-shumann-to-make-an-important-infrastructure-announcement-in-the-northwest-territories-856393427.html

NUNAVUT

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an announcement on investments under the Oceans Protection Plan

CITY:

IQALUIT

LOCATION:

Iqaluit Airport, 1126 Mivvik Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-announce-investments-in-canada-s-north-857744079.html


SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook

For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890

Organization Profile

CNW Group - Media Daybook

You just read:

CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

News provided by

CNW Group - Media Daybook

Aug 14, 2019, 06:01 ET