CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Sep 02, 2019

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing in Summerside

CITY:

SUMMERSIDE

LOCATION:

Spinnaker's Landing

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-safe-and-affordable-housing-in-summerside-831022618.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an important announcement at the Montreal Airport in Mirabel

CITY:

MIRABEL

LOCATION:

Nolinor Hangar, 11 600, Louis-Bisson

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-at-the-montreal-airport-in-mirabel-850380630.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos makes an announcement on the implementation of the Reaching Home program in Quebec

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Fondation de Lauberivière, 401 Saint-Paul Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-make-an-announcement-on-the-implementation-of-the-reaching-home-program-in-quebec-863412361.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Minister McKenna announces an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund

CITY:

KANATA

LOCATION:

Rockport Networks, 515 Legget Drive, Unit 600

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-support-for-high-tech-857844255.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Briefing on the impact of cuts that will be felt in the coming school year by students, families and teachers

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Queen's Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-as-classes-resume-education-workers-reveal-the-consequences-for-students-of-a-school-year-beleaguered-by-cuts-829621928.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to investments to improve affordable housing in Toronto

CITY:

ETOBICOKE

LOCATION:

Griggs Manor, 98 & 100 Cavell Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-investments-to-improve-affordable-housing-in-toronto-835478955.html


TIME:

21:00

EVENT:

Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

11:15

EVENT:

Important announcement with Minister Carolyn Bennett and Max FineDay, Executive Director of Canadian Roots Exchange

CITY:

SASKATOON

LOCATION:

Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre, University of Saskatchewan, 5 Campus Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-the-canadian-roots-exchange-828900549.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:45

EVENT:

Minister Wilkinson makes an announcement regarding the Protection of Nature and Climate Action

CITY:

NORTH VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Waterfront Park, North Vancouver (Pier), Block, 200 Esplanade W

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-an-announcement-regarding-the-protection-of-nature-and-climate-action-895759561.html

