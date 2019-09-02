CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
The federal government makes an announcement related to affordable housing in Summerside
|
CITY:
|
SUMMERSIDE
|
LOCATION:
|
Spinnaker's Landing
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-safe-and-affordable-housing-in-summerside-831022618.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an important announcement at the Montreal Airport in Mirabel
|
CITY:
|
MIRABEL
|
LOCATION:
|
Nolinor Hangar, 11 600, Louis-Bisson
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-garneau-to-make-an-important-announcement-at-the-montreal-airport-in-mirabel-850380630.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Duclos makes an announcement on the implementation of the Reaching Home program in Quebec
|
CITY:
|
QUÉBEC
|
LOCATION:
|
Fondation de Lauberivière, 401 Saint-Paul Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-make-an-announcement-on-the-implementation-of-the-reaching-home-program-in-quebec-863412361.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister McKenna announces an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund
|
CITY:
|
KANATA
|
LOCATION:
|
Rockport Networks, 515 Legget Drive, Unit 600
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-mckenna-to-announce-support-for-high-tech-857844255.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Briefing on the impact of cuts that will be felt in the coming school year by students, families and teachers
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Queen's Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-as-classes-resume-education-workers-reveal-the-consequences-for-students-of-a-school-year-beleaguered-by-cuts-829621928.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes announcement related to investments to improve affordable housing in Toronto
|
CITY:
|
ETOBICOKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Griggs Manor, 98 & 100 Cavell Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-investments-to-improve-affordable-housing-in-toronto-835478955.html
|
TIME:
|
21:00
|
EVENT:
|
Northern Lights show on Parliament Hill
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-northern-lights-show-on-parliament-hill-to-start-at-9-p-m-from-september-1-8-820187486.html
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
11:15
|
EVENT:
|
Important announcement with Minister Carolyn Bennett and Max FineDay, Executive Director of Canadian Roots Exchange
|
CITY:
|
SASKATOON
|
LOCATION:
|
Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre, University of Saskatchewan, 5 Campus Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-important-announcement-with-canada-and-the-canadian-roots-exchange-828900549.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
13:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Wilkinson makes an announcement regarding the Protection of Nature and Climate Action
|
CITY:
|
NORTH VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Waterfront Park, North Vancouver (Pier), Block, 200 Esplanade W
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-wilkinson-to-make-an-announcement-regarding-the-protection-of-nature-and-climate-action-895759561.html
