CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Sep 24, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:45

EVENT:

Climate Change Mobilization and White Pine Planting at Dawson College

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

3040 Sherbrooke Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tuesday-sept-24-climate-change-mobilization-and-white-pine-planting-at-dawson-college-803914765.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

The Climate Aviation Coalition makes a statement related to the International Civil Aviation Organization triennal assembly

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Maison du développement durable, 50 rue Ste-Catherine Ouest, Salle Sainte-Catherine

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-climate-aviation-coalition-will-draw-attention-to-the-aviation-industry-s-arbitrary-privileges-and-it-s-important-contribution-to-global-heating-885517827.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

The Canadian Mental Health Association's 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mental-health-community-gathers-in-toronto-for-4th-annual-mental-health-for-all-conference-880413922.html


TIME:

15:30

EVENT:

Ontario Nurses' Association holds roundtable discussion on the prevention of violence against nurses and health-care professionals

CITY:

NEWMARKET

LOCATION:

Holiday Inn Express, 100 Pony Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ontario-nurses-association-to-hold-roundtable-discussion-on-preventing-violence-against-nurses-849913878.html


TIME:

18:30

EVENT:

Ontario Nurses' Association holds roundtable discussion on the prevention of violence against nurses and health-care professionals

CITY:

NEWMARKET

LOCATION:

Holiday Inn Express, 100 Pony Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ontario-nurses-association-to-hold-roundtable-discussion-on-preventing-violence-against-nurses-849913878.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

BMO Financial Group showcases technology for the future of work at Elevate Festival

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Elevate Main Stage: Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre), 1 Front St E.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-bmo-financial-group-to-showcase-technology-for-the-future-of-work-at-elevate-festival-835439048.html

