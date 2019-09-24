CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Sep 24, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:45
|
EVENT:
|
Climate Change Mobilization and White Pine Planting at Dawson College
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
3040 Sherbrooke Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-tuesday-sept-24-climate-change-mobilization-and-white-pine-planting-at-dawson-college-803914765.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Climate Aviation Coalition makes a statement related to the International Civil Aviation Organization triennal assembly
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison du développement durable, 50 rue Ste-Catherine Ouest, Salle Sainte-Catherine
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-climate-aviation-coalition-will-draw-attention-to-the-aviation-industry-s-arbitrary-privileges-and-it-s-important-contribution-to-global-heating-885517827.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Canadian Mental Health Association's 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, 1 Harbour Square
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-mental-health-community-gathers-in-toronto-for-4th-annual-mental-health-for-all-conference-880413922.html
|
TIME:
|
15:30
|
EVENT:
|
Ontario Nurses' Association holds roundtable discussion on the prevention of violence against nurses and health-care professionals
|
CITY:
|
NEWMARKET
|
LOCATION:
|
Holiday Inn Express, 100 Pony Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ontario-nurses-association-to-hold-roundtable-discussion-on-preventing-violence-against-nurses-849913878.html
|
TIME:
|
18:30
|
EVENT:
|
Ontario Nurses' Association holds roundtable discussion on the prevention of violence against nurses and health-care professionals
|
CITY:
|
NEWMARKET
|
LOCATION:
|
Holiday Inn Express, 100 Pony Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ontario-nurses-association-to-hold-roundtable-discussion-on-preventing-violence-against-nurses-849913878.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
BMO Financial Group showcases technology for the future of work at Elevate Festival
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Elevate Main Stage: Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre), 1 Front St E.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-bmo-financial-group-to-showcase-technology-for-the-future-of-work-at-elevate-festival-835439048.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article