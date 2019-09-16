CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

CUPE to hold a media conference about funding shortfalls for Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Health Care

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

100 King St. West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hamilton-patients-hospitals-face-grim-future-under-years-of-conservative-funding-cuts-cupe-to-release-projected-shortfalls-to-2023-874377787.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Press conference with Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault on the 2019 federal election

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-with-chief-electoral-officer-stephane-perrault-on-the-2019-federal-election-880409938.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

RCMP to provide update on arrest of Cameron Ortis

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

RCMP National Headquarters.  73 Leikin Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-rcmp-to-provide-update-on-arrest-of-cameron-ortis-819414372.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Official opening of Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack

CITY:

CHILLIWACK

LOCATION:

45620 Kerr Avenue (trans-Canada highway and Vedder Rd.)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-molson-coors-fraser-valley-brewery-at-chilliwack-official-opening-september-17th-2019-881484954.html

