CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Sep 16, 2019, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
CUPE to hold a media conference about funding shortfalls for Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Health Care
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
100 King St. West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hamilton-patients-hospitals-face-grim-future-under-years-of-conservative-funding-cuts-cupe-to-release-projected-shortfalls-to-2023-874377787.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference with Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault on the 2019 federal election
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-press-conference-with-chief-electoral-officer-stephane-perrault-on-the-2019-federal-election-880409938.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
RCMP to provide update on arrest of Cameron Ortis
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
RCMP National Headquarters. 73 Leikin Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-rcmp-to-provide-update-on-arrest-of-cameron-ortis-819414372.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Official opening of Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack
|
CITY:
|
CHILLIWACK
|
LOCATION:
|
45620 Kerr Avenue (trans-Canada highway and Vedder Rd.)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-molson-coors-fraser-valley-brewery-at-chilliwack-official-opening-september-17th-2019-881484954.html
