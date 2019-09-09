CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
QUEBEC
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Minister Duclos highlights the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors in Québec
CITY:
QUÉBEC
LOCATION:
Université Laval, Alphonse-Desjardins Pavilion, Room 2300, 2325 rue de l'Université
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-in-quebec-879392977.html
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Solstice Montréal project
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
LOCATION:
|
On the project site, 1020 de la Montagne
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-the-solstice-montreal-project-on-tuesday-september-10-2019-867360359.html
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Unveiling of the video games event MEGA+MIGS programming
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Red Barrels, 329 De la Commune West, 2nd floor
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unveiling-of-the-video-games-event-mega-migs-programming-871695520.html
ONTARIO
TIME:
|
11:00
EVENT:
|
Solidarity rally and news conference at Nemak protest
CITY:
|
WINDSOR
|
|
4600 G N Booth Dr.
|
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-solidarity-rally-and-news-conference-at-nemak-protest-in-windsor-899623133.html
TIME:
|
11:30
EVENT:
|
Public Servants gather to launch the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-public-servants-gather-to-launch-the-2019-government-of-canada-workplace-charitable-campaign-856736658.html
TIME:
|
13:30
EVENT:
|
Minister Patty Hajdu highlights how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian youth facing barriers to employment
|
|
THUNDER BAY
|
|
Roots to Harvest, Lillie Street Urban Garden, 125 Lillie Street
|
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-canadian-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-896953029.html
SASKATCHEWAN
TIME:
|
10:30
|
|
Minister MacAuley to issue statement recognizing the contributions of Métis Veterans of the Second World War
|
|
REGINA
|
|
Regina Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 Museum, 1820 Cornwall Street
|
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-veterans-affairs-issues-statement-recognizing-the-contributions-of-metis-veterans-of-the-second-world-war-821748621.html
ALBERTA
TIME:
|
13:30
|
|
Minister Sohi to Deliver Keynote Address at Alberta Oil Sands Conference
|
|
FORT MCMURRAY
|
|
Suncor Community Leisure Centre, 1 MacDonald Drive
|
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-alberta-oil-sands-conference-818586410.html
