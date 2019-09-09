CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Duclos highlights the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors in Québec

CITY:

QUÉBEC

LOCATION:

Université Laval, Alphonse-Desjardins Pavilion, Room 2300, 2325 rue de l'Université

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-duclos-will-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-seniors-in-quebec-879392977.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Solstice Montréal project

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

On the project site, 1020 de la Montagne

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-the-solstice-montreal-project-on-tuesday-september-10-2019-867360359.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Unveiling of the video games event MEGA+MIGS programming

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

Red Barrels, 329 De la Commune West, 2nd floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unveiling-of-the-video-games-event-mega-migs-programming-871695520.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Solidarity rally and news conference at Nemak protest

CITY:

WINDSOR

LOCATION:

4600 G N Booth Dr.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-solidarity-rally-and-news-conference-at-nemak-protest-in-windsor-899623133.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Public Servants gather to launch the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-public-servants-gather-to-launch-the-2019-government-of-canada-workplace-charitable-campaign-856736658.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Patty Hajdu highlights how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian youth facing barriers to employment

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

Roots to Harvest, Lillie Street Urban Garden, 125 Lillie Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-support-canadian-youth-facing-barriers-to-employment-896953029.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister MacAuley to issue statement recognizing the contributions of Métis Veterans of the Second World War

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Regina Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 Museum, 1820 Cornwall Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-of-veterans-affairs-issues-statement-recognizing-the-contributions-of-metis-veterans-of-the-second-world-war-821748621.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Sohi to Deliver Keynote Address at Alberta Oil Sands Conference

CITY:

FORT MCMURRAY

LOCATION:

Suncor Community Leisure Centre, 1 MacDonald Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-sohi-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-alberta-oil-sands-conference-818586410.html

