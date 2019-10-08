CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Oct 08, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
08:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Montreal Convention Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Launch of 17th annual Toronto's Vital Signs report by Toronto Foundation
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Glenn Gould Studio, 250 Front Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-17th-annual-toronto-s-vital-signs-report-by-toronto-foundation-to-be-launched-at-special-event-on-october-8-875911912.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Hogarth Riverview Manor workers to protest employer
|
CITY:
|
THUNDER BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Hogarth Riverview Manor, 300 Lillie Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/hogarth-riverview-manor-workers-to-protest-employer-855882472.html
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas speaks at barbecue fundraiser event to sound alarm on mental health cuts
|
CITY:
|
LONDON
|
LOCATION:
|
Victoria Park (near Richmond side)
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-barbecue-fundraiser-event-in-victoria-park-to-sound-alarm-on-mental-health-cuts-885570325.html
|
TIME:
|
18:30
|
EVENT:
|
Centennial College to host Toronto-Danforth all-candidates debate
|
CITY:
|
Toronto
|
LOCATION:
|
Story Arts Centre, Centennial College
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-centennial-college-to-host-toronto-danforth-all-candidates-debate-on-october-10-884429614.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article