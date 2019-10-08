CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

QUEBEC

TIME:

08:00

EVENT:

The Canadian Union of Public Employees convenes for its 29th biennial convention

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Montreal Convention Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canada-s-largest-union-convenes-in-montreal-to-step-up-the-fight-against-threats-to-public-services-808776723.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Launch of 17th annual Toronto's Vital Signs report by Toronto Foundation

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Glenn Gould Studio, 250 Front Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-17th-annual-toronto-s-vital-signs-report-by-toronto-foundation-to-be-launched-at-special-event-on-october-8-875911912.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Hogarth Riverview Manor workers to protest employer

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

Hogarth Riverview Manor, 300 Lillie Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/hogarth-riverview-manor-workers-to-protest-employer-855882472.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas speaks at barbecue fundraiser event to sound alarm on mental health cuts

CITY:

LONDON

LOCATION:

Victoria Park (near Richmond side)

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-barbecue-fundraiser-event-in-victoria-park-to-sound-alarm-on-mental-health-cuts-885570325.html


TIME:

18:30

EVENT:

Centennial College to host Toronto-Danforth all-candidates debate

CITY:

Toronto

LOCATION:

Story Arts Centre, Centennial College

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-centennial-college-to-host-toronto-danforth-all-candidates-debate-on-october-10-884429614.html



