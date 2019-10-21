CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

Centennial College's School of Transportation hosts "Driving the Future"

CITY:

SCARBOROUGH

LOCATION:

Ashtonbee Campus Hangar F-110, Centennial College, 75 Ashtonbee Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-driving-the-future-a-look-into-the-future-of-work-for-transportation-technicians-802888101.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

The official groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the transformative first step towards building a new SickKids

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

The Hospital for Sick Children, Elizabeth Street Entrance – 170 Elizabeth Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/breaking-ground-transforming-health-a-new-sickkids-is-rising--800125594.html

MANITOBA

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Royal Canadian Mint unveils silver coin featuring Louis Riel and Michif, the official language of the Métis Nation

CITY:

WINNIPEG

LOCATION:

Fort Garry Hotel, 7th Floor, Concert Hall, 222 Broadway

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-royal-canadian-mint-to-unveil-silver-coin-featuring-louis-riel-and-michif-the-official-language-of-the-metis-nation-882014167.html

