CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Oct 22, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
ONTARIO
TIME:
07:30
EVENT:
Centennial College's School of Transportation hosts "Driving the Future"
CITY:
SCARBOROUGH
LOCATION:
Ashtonbee Campus Hangar F-110, Centennial College, 75 Ashtonbee Road
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-driving-the-future-a-look-into-the-future-of-work-for-transportation-technicians-802888101.html
TIME:
11:00
EVENT:
The official groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the transformative first step towards building a new SickKids
CITY:
TORONTO
LOCATION:
The Hospital for Sick Children, Elizabeth Street Entrance – 170 Elizabeth Street
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/breaking-ground-transforming-health-a-new-sickkids-is-rising--800125594.html
MANITOBA
TIME:
10:00
EVENT:
Royal Canadian Mint unveils silver coin featuring Louis Riel and Michif, the official language of the Métis Nation
CITY:
WINNIPEG
LOCATION:
Fort Garry Hotel, 7th Floor, Concert Hall, 222 Broadway
URL:
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-royal-canadian-mint-to-unveil-silver-coin-featuring-louis-riel-and-michif-the-official-language-of-the-metis-nation-882014167.html
