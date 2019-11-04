CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
CRTC holds a hearing
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
Conference Centre, Portage IV, 140 Promenade du Portage, Outaouais room
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-crtc-to-hold-a-hearing-in-gatineau-quebec-817438726.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Chantal Rouleau kicks off the 4th edition of CargoM Career Day
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal, 200 de la Commune Street West
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-chantal-rouleau-kicks-off-the-4th-edition-of-cargom-career-day-823057744.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
07:30
|
EVENT:
|
First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Delta Hotel, 101 Lyon Street North
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-nationwide-study-on-first-nations-children-and-youth-health-and-the-environment-to-be-launched-811736342.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Santa Claus Parade Media Day
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Santa's Secret Workshop, 139 Wendell Ave.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/2019-parade-media-advisory-join-us-for-the-santa-claus-parade-media-day-899282759.html
ALBERTA
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
2019 National Coalition of Chiefs Energy and Natural Resource Summit
|
CITY:
|
CALGARY
|
LOCATION:
|
Grey Eagle Casino and Resort, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-2019-national-coalition-of-chiefs-energy-and-natural-resource-summit-882178405.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
You Are Awesome: How To Navigate Change, Wrestle With Failure, And Live An Intentional Life book launch with Neil Pasricha
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Indigo Robson
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/november-events-at-indigo-margaret-atwood-discusses-her-latest-book-the-testaments-plus-hall-of-fame-goaltender-and-author-ken-dryden-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-scotty-a-hockey-life-816205244.html
