CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Nov 04, 2019, 23:19 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

CRTC holds a hearing

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

Conference Centre, Portage IV, 140 Promenade du Portage, Outaouais room

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-crtc-to-hold-a-hearing-in-gatineau-quebec-817438726.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Minister Chantal Rouleau kicks off the 4th edition of CargoM Career Day

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal, 200 de la Commune Street West

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-chantal-rouleau-kicks-off-the-4th-edition-of-cargom-career-day-823057744.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Forum

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Delta Hotel, 101 Lyon Street North

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-nationwide-study-on-first-nations-children-and-youth-health-and-the-environment-to-be-launched-811736342.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Santa Claus Parade Media Day

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Santa's Secret Workshop, 139 Wendell Ave.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/2019-parade-media-advisory-join-us-for-the-santa-claus-parade-media-day-899282759.html

ALBERTA

TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

2019 National Coalition of Chiefs Energy and Natural Resource Summit

CITY:

CALGARY

LOCATION:

Grey Eagle Casino and Resort, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-2019-national-coalition-of-chiefs-energy-and-natural-resource-summit-882178405.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

You Are Awesome: How To Navigate Change, Wrestle With Failure, And Live An Intentional Life book launch with Neil Pasricha

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Indigo Robson

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/november-events-at-indigo-margaret-atwood-discusses-her-latest-book-the-testaments-plus-hall-of-fame-goaltender-and-author-ken-dryden-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-scotty-a-hockey-life-816205244.html

