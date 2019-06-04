CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Jun 04, 2019, 05:00 ET

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Community rally to support Brunswick Smelter workers

CITY:

BELLEDUNE

LOCATION:

Belledune Ball Field and Recreation Centre, 2404 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-community-rally-to-support-brunswick-smelter-workers-807404630.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Major announcement about transformational Ai project at Dawson College

CITY:

MONTREAL

LOCATION:

Dawson College Theatre, 2000 Atwater St.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-announcement-about-transformational-ai-project-at-dawson-college-june-4-at-11-45-a-m--870877418.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

06:00

EVENT:

Pharmacy Experience Pharmacie 2019 Conference

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-pharmacy-professionals-from-across-canada-gather-to-discuss-critical-health-issues-818593088.html


TIME:

11:45

EVENT:

Government of Canada makes announcement related to Energy Services Acquisition Program

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Cliff Heating and Cooling Plant, 1 Fleet Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-energy-services-acquisition-program-876718396.html


TIME:

19:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister departs for Portsmouth, United Kingdom

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Canada Reception Centre, 190 Clear Skies Private

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister meets with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html


TIME:

08:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister makes an announcement at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Plenary Hall, Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html


TIME:

08:45

EVENT:

The Prime Minister holds a media availability

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Press Theatre Room 121-122, 1st Floor, Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html


TIME:

13:30

EVENT:

Minister Ng speaks at Women Deliver 2019

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Room 221-222, 999 Canada Place

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-speak-at-women-deliver-2019-857259590.html


TIME:

14:15

EVENT:

Minister Taylor to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to ending gender-based violence

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Maison de la Francophonie Vancouver, Studio 16, 1555 West 7th Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-ending-gender-based-violence-865977987.html

