CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Jun 04, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Community rally to support Brunswick Smelter workers
|
CITY:
|
BELLEDUNE
|
LOCATION:
|
Belledune Ball Field and Recreation Centre, 2404 Main Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-community-rally-to-support-brunswick-smelter-workers-807404630.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
11:45
|
EVENT:
|
Major announcement about transformational Ai project at Dawson College
|
CITY:
|
MONTREAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Dawson College Theatre, 2000 Atwater St.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-major-announcement-about-transformational-ai-project-at-dawson-college-june-4-at-11-45-a-m--870877418.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
06:00
|
EVENT:
|
Pharmacy Experience Pharmacie 2019 Conference
|
CITY:
|
TORONTO
|
LOCATION:
|
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-pharmacy-professionals-from-across-canada-gather-to-discuss-critical-health-issues-818593088.html
|
TIME:
|
11:45
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada makes announcement related to Energy Services Acquisition Program
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Cliff Heating and Cooling Plant, 1 Fleet Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-make-announcement-related-to-energy-services-acquisition-program-876718396.html
|
TIME:
|
19:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister departs for Portsmouth, United Kingdom
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Canada Reception Centre, 190 Clear Skies Private
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
07:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister meets with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html
|
TIME:
|
08:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister makes an announcement at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Plenary Hall, Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html
|
TIME:
|
08:45
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister holds a media availability
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Press Theatre Room 121-122, 1st Floor, Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-4-2019-817237949.html
|
TIME:
|
13:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ng speaks at Women Deliver 2019
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Room 221-222, 999 Canada Place
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ng-to-speak-at-women-deliver-2019-857259590.html
|
TIME:
|
14:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Taylor to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to ending gender-based violence
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Maison de la Francophonie Vancouver, Studio 16, 1555 West 7th Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-minister-of-health-to-highlight-the-government-of-canada-s-commitment-to-ending-gender-based-violence-865977987.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article