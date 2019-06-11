CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
07:30
|
EVENT:
|
Unveiling of the 2019 Economic Health Index presented by PwC Canad
|
CITY:
|
MONTRÉAL
|
LOCATION:
|
PwC Montréal, 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, 25th floor
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unveiling-of-the-2019-economic-health-index-presented-by-pwc-canada-836915204.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Groundbreaking of Espace Montmorency
|
CITY:
|
LAVAL
|
LOCATION:
|
Espace Montmorency, 1900 Rue Jacques-Tétreault
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-construction-breaks-ground-on-espace-montmorency-893939498.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
07:00
|
EVENT:
|
Spark Power Play Challenge in support of Prostate Cancer Canada
|
CITY:
|
OAKVILLE
|
LOCATION:
|
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Blvd
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/photo-opportunity-media-advisory-12-hockey-all-stars-lace-up-to-power-play-for-prostate-cancer-awareness-878792968.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will attend the cabinet meeting
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-11-2019-819654161.html
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Technical briefing on Bill C-76 and changes to the Canada Elections Act in advance of the 2019 federal election
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-technical-briefing-on-bill-c-76-and-changes-to-the-canada-elections-act-in-advance-of-the-2019-federal-election-880904794.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
The Prime Minister will attend question period
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
Parliament Hill
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-11-2019-819654161.html
|
TIME:
|
19:00
|
EVENT:
|
Hamilton hospital plumber/steamfitter presented province-wide skilled trades award
|
CITY:
|
HAMILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
350 Kenilworth Ave. N.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hamilton-hospital-plumber-steamfitter-wins-province-wide-skilled-trades-award-presentation-tuesday-819152715.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Facebook Canada's 'Civic Boost' tour
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, 1128 West Hastings Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-facebook-canada-brings-civic-boost-tour-to-vancouver-and-calgary-826101835.html
