CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Jun 10, 2019, 20:06 ET

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

QUEBEC

TIME:

07:30

EVENT:

Unveiling of the 2019 Economic Health Index presented by PwC Canad

CITY:

MONTRÉAL

LOCATION:

PwC Montréal, 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, 25th floor

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-unveiling-of-the-2019-economic-health-index-presented-by-pwc-canada-836915204.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Groundbreaking of Espace Montmorency

CITY:

LAVAL

LOCATION:

Espace Montmorency, 1900 Rue Jacques-Tétreault

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-construction-breaks-ground-on-espace-montmorency-893939498.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

07:00

EVENT:

Spark Power Play Challenge in support of Prostate Cancer Canada

CITY:

OAKVILLE

LOCATION:

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Blvd

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/photo-opportunity-media-advisory-12-hockey-all-stars-lace-up-to-power-play-for-prostate-cancer-awareness-878792968.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will attend the cabinet meeting

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-11-2019-819654161.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Technical briefing on Bill C-76 and changes to the Canada Elections Act in advance of the 2019 federal election

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-technical-briefing-on-bill-c-76-and-changes-to-the-canada-elections-act-in-advance-of-the-2019-federal-election-880904794.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

The Prime Minister will attend question period

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

Parliament Hill

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-itinerary-for-tuesday-june-11-2019-819654161.html


TIME:

19:00

EVENT:

Hamilton hospital plumber/steamfitter presented province-wide skilled trades award

CITY:

HAMILTON

LOCATION:

350 Kenilworth Ave. N.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hamilton-hospital-plumber-steamfitter-wins-province-wide-skilled-trades-award-presentation-tuesday-819152715.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Facebook Canada's 'Civic Boost' tour

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, 1128 West Hastings Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-facebook-canada-brings-civic-boost-tour-to-vancouver-and-calgary-826101835.html

