CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Jul 23, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
TUESDAY, JULY 23
NOVA SCOTIA
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Nova Scotia
|
CITY:
|
DIGBY
|
LOCATION:
|
Digby Fire Hall, 163 First Avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-nova-scotia-815903639.html
NEW BRUNSWICK
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde delivers Opening Address at the AFN Annual General Assembly
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Fredericton Convention Center
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-first-nations-leaders-and-delegates-from-across-the-country-gather-for-the-afn-annual-general-assembly-july-23-25-2019-in-fredericton-nb-872896961.html
|
TIME:
|
13:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bennett participates in the Assembly of First Nations' 40th Annual General Assembly
|
CITY:
|
FREDERICTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Fredericton Convention Centre, 670 Queen Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bennett-to-participate-in-the-assembly-of-first-nations-40th-annual-general-assembly-804701826.html
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
09:00
|
EVENT:
|
Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Hostellerie Baie Bleue
|
CITY:
|
CARLETON-SUR-MER
|
LOCATION:
|
Hostellerie Baie Bleue, 482 Perron Blvd.
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-hostellerie-baie-bleue-in-gaspesie-836436219.html
|
TIME:
|
09:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum industry
|
CITY:
|
SAINT-VALÉRIEN-DE-MILTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Normandin, 931 Ch De Milton
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ginette-petitpas-taylor-to-announce-funding-for-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-industry-894127212.html
|
TIME:
|
09:45
|
EVENT:
|
The Government of Canada announcement on new Parks Canada collection storage facility in Gatineau
|
CITY:
|
GATINEAU
|
LOCATION:
|
555 avenue des Entreprises
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-announcement-on-new-parks-canada-collection-storage-facility-in-gatineau-816070907.html
ONTARIO
SASKATCHEWAN
|
TIME:
|
11:30
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Saskatchewan
|
CITY:
|
REGINA
|
LOCATION:
|
Ministers' Regional Office, 2103 11th Avenue, Suite 1200
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-saskatchewan-809850082.html
|
TIME:
|
14:00
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Kirsty Duncan announces major investment in genomics science
|
CITY:
|
SASKATOON
|
LOCATION:
|
TCU Place, 35 22nd Street East
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-major-investment-in-genomics-science-839933018.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
10:45
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an announcement about the National Trade Corridors Fund
|
CITY:
|
VANCOUVER
|
LOCATION:
|
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Maintenance Building, 955 Centennial Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-transport-minister-garneau-to-visit-vancouver-and-victoria-british-columbia-on-tuesday-july-23-2019-825890218.html
|
TIME:
|
15:15
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Garneau makes an announcement about a maritime information system for coastal communities as part of the Oceans Protection Plan
|
CITY:
|
VICTORIA
|
LOCATION:
|
Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort, 100 Harbour Road
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-transport-minister-garneau-to-visit-vancouver-and-victoria-british-columbia-on-tuesday-july-23-2019-825890218.html
SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook
For further information: CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890
Share this article