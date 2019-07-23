CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JULY 23

NOVA SCOTIA

TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Nova Scotia

CITY:

DIGBY

LOCATION:

Digby Fire Hall, 163 First Avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-nova-scotia-815903639.html

NEW BRUNSWICK

TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde delivers Opening Address at the AFN Annual General Assembly

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

Fredericton Convention Center

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-first-nations-leaders-and-delegates-from-across-the-country-gather-for-the-afn-annual-general-assembly-july-23-25-2019-in-fredericton-nb-872896961.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

Minister Bennett participates in the Assembly of First Nations' 40th Annual General Assembly

CITY:

FREDERICTON

LOCATION:

Fredericton Convention Centre, 670 Queen Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bennett-to-participate-in-the-assembly-of-first-nations-40th-annual-general-assembly-804701826.html

QUEBEC

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Hostellerie Baie Bleue

CITY:

CARLETON-SUR-MER

LOCATION:

Hostellerie Baie Bleue, 482 Perron Blvd.

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/invitation-to-media-press-conference-regarding-government-of-canada-support-for-hostellerie-baie-bleue-in-gaspesie-836436219.html


TIME:

09:30

EVENT:

Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announces funding for an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum industry

CITY:

SAINT-VALÉRIEN-DE-MILTON

LOCATION:

Normandin, 931 Ch De Milton

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-ginette-petitpas-taylor-to-announce-funding-for-an-sme-in-the-canadian-steel-and-aluminum-industry-894127212.html


TIME:

09:45

EVENT:

The Government of Canada announcement on new Parks Canada collection storage facility in Gatineau

CITY:

GATINEAU

LOCATION:

555 avenue des Entreprises

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-the-government-of-canada-announcement-on-new-parks-canada-collection-storage-facility-in-gatineau-816070907.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Announcement about Canada Summer Jobs funding for youth facing barriers to employment

CITY:

NORTH YORK

LOCATION:

Lawrence Heights Community Centre, 5 Replin Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-supporting-at-risk-youth-in-getting-the-skills-and-experience-they-need-to-start-their-careers-800162046.html


TIME:

09:00

EVENT:

Grand opening of Tokyo Smoke

CITY:

OSHAWA

LOCATION:

575 Laval Drive, Suite 400

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/hey-durham-region-tokyo-smoke-is-rolling-into-oshawa-812377054.html


TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Indigo X stackt

CITY:

TORONTO

LOCATION:

2-101 28 Bathurst Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/july-events-at-indigo-join-indigo-s-chief-booklover-heather-reisman-as-she-discusses-her-heather-s-book-club-pick-becoming-mrs-lewis-with-author-patti-callahan-plus-camp-indigokids-kicks-off-with-exciting-events-every-weekend-and-indigo-x-s-873394221.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

OPSEU "Peers Need Peers" fundraising BBQ

CITY:

KENORA

LOCATION:

Whitecap Pavilion, 1 Bernier Drive

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/opseu-members-raising-awareness-and-funds-in-support-of-peer-to-peer-support-services-832800723.html


TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Parliamentary Secretary Lefebvre announces a Smart Grid Investment in Ontario

CITY:

PARRY SOUND

LOCATION:

Bobby Orr Community Centre, Stanley Cup Hall, 7 Mary Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisroy-parliamentary-secretary-lefebvre-to-announce-a-smart-grid-investment-in-ontario-878748642.html


TIME:

13:00

EVENT:

PS Serré announces support for forestry innovation in Northern Ontario

CITY:

ESPANOLA

LOCATION:

Domtar Corporation Espanola Mill, 1 Station Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-ps-serre-to-announce-support-for-forestry-innovation-in-northern-ontario-812315662.html

SASKATCHEWAN

TIME:

11:30

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Saskatchewan

CITY:

REGINA

LOCATION:

Ministers' Regional Office, 2103 11th Avenue, Suite 1200

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-communities-in-saskatchewan-809850082.html


TIME:

14:00

EVENT:

Minister Kirsty Duncan announces major investment in genomics science

CITY:

SASKATOON

LOCATION:

TCU Place, 35 22nd Street East

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-major-investment-in-genomics-science-839933018.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

10:45

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an announcement about the National Trade Corridors Fund

CITY:

VANCOUVER

LOCATION:

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Maintenance Building, 955 Centennial Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-transport-minister-garneau-to-visit-vancouver-and-victoria-british-columbia-on-tuesday-july-23-2019-825890218.html


TIME:

15:15

EVENT:

Minister Garneau makes an announcement about a maritime information system for coastal communities as part of the Oceans Protection Plan

CITY:

VICTORIA

LOCATION:

Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort, 100 Harbour Road

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-transport-minister-garneau-to-visit-vancouver-and-victoria-british-columbia-on-tuesday-july-23-2019-825890218.html

