CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

TUESDAY, JULY 2
QUEBEC
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Chartwell's Beach Party
|
CITY:
|
POINTE-CALUMET
|
LOCATION:
|
Beachclub, 701 38e avenue
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-hundreds-of-retirees-will-make-time-for-fun-at-the-beachclub-this-summer--841655802.html
|
TIME:
|
10:30
|
EVENT:
|
Minister Bibeau celebrates investment in science and engineering researchers at Université de Sherbrooke
|
CITY:
|
SHERBROOKE
|
LOCATION:
|
Université de Sherbrooke, Main Campus, Georges-Cabana Pavilion, Agora du Carrefour de l'information, 2500 De l'Université Boulevard
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-celebrate-investment-in-science-and-engineering-researchers-at-universite-de-sherbrooke-850480481.html
ONTARIO
|
TIME:
|
10:00
|
EVENT:
|
Release of a new report by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU) - 'Protecting What Matters Most'
|
CITY:
|
THUNDER BAY
|
LOCATION:
|
Brodie Public Library – Fireside Reading Room, 216 S. Brodie Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-one-year-later-are-thunder-bay-hospital-patients-faring-better-under-ford-pcs-new-report-released-tuesday-856851086.html
|
TIME:
|
11:00
|
EVENT:
|
Signing of a memorandum of understanding between organizations representing linguistic minority groups in ON, QC and NB
|
CITY:
|
OTTAWA
|
LOCATION:
|
AFO headquarters – 435 Donald Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-official-language-minority-communities-in-new-brunswick-quebec-and-ontario-join-forces-890739990.html
|
TIME:
|
16:15
|
EVENT:
|
Golf Town Athlete Brooke Henderson visits the Golf Town Aurora store
|
CITY:
|
AURORA
|
LOCATION:
|
Golf Town, 52 First Commerce Dr
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-golf-town-athlete-brooke-henderson-to-visit-golf-town-aurora-on-tuesday-july-2-831105442.html
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|
TIME:
|
13:45
|
EVENT:
|
Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural British Columbia
|
CITY:
|
LYTTON
|
LOCATION:
|
Village of Lytton, Council Chambers, 380 Main Street
|
URL:
|
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-british-columbia-801324836.html
