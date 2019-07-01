CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

TORONTO, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

TUESDAY, JULY 2

QUEBEC

TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Chartwell's Beach Party

CITY:

POINTE-CALUMET

LOCATION:

Beachclub, 701 38e avenue

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-invitation-hundreds-of-retirees-will-make-time-for-fun-at-the-beachclub-this-summer--841655802.html


TIME:

10:30

EVENT:

Minister Bibeau celebrates investment in science and engineering researchers at Université de Sherbrooke

CITY:

SHERBROOKE

LOCATION:

Université de Sherbrooke, Main Campus, Georges-Cabana Pavilion, Agora du Carrefour de l'information, 2500 De l'Université Boulevard

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-bibeau-to-celebrate-investment-in-science-and-engineering-researchers-at-universite-de-sherbrooke-850480481.html

ONTARIO

TIME:

10:00

EVENT:

Release of a new report by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU) - 'Protecting What Matters Most'

CITY:

THUNDER BAY

LOCATION:

Brodie Public Library – Fireside Reading Room, 216 S. Brodie Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-one-year-later-are-thunder-bay-hospital-patients-faring-better-under-ford-pcs-new-report-released-tuesday-856851086.html


TIME:

11:00

EVENT:

Signing of a memorandum of understanding between organizations representing linguistic minority groups in ON, QC and NB

CITY:

OTTAWA

LOCATION:

AFO headquarters – 435 Donald Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-official-language-minority-communities-in-new-brunswick-quebec-and-ontario-join-forces-890739990.html


TIME:

16:15

EVENT:

Golf Town Athlete Brooke Henderson visits the Golf Town Aurora store

CITY:

AURORA

LOCATION:

Golf Town, 52 First Commerce Dr

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-golf-town-athlete-brooke-henderson-to-visit-golf-town-aurora-on-tuesday-july-2-831105442.html

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TIME:

13:45

EVENT:

Government of Canada announces high-speed Internet funding for rural British Columbia

CITY:

LYTTON

LOCATION:

Village of Lytton, Council Chambers, 380 Main Street

URL:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-government-of-canada-to-announce-high-speed-internet-funding-for-rural-british-columbia-801324836.html

